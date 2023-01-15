Boyne AC’s Euan Canniffe gets his year off to a flying start

With the Athletics Ireland Indoor season getting an early start this year, it was off to the impressive Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena in Blanchardstown on Saturday last for Boyne AC’s sprint group, with multi-talented thrower Euan Canniffe also in action.

Competing in the junior age category, Nina King Abor impressed over the 60m sprint, as she clocked a super 7.94s to finish second in her heat, and progress to the final. In a highly-competitive final, Nina held her composure amongst some of the finest sprinting talent in Ireland today, and ran a speedy 7.99 to finish in fifth place, a mere fraction behind the top three finishers.

At just 16, Nina can compete at this level for another two years, and will surely be set to feature on the medal winners’ podium very soon. Brother Leon ran 7.22 to finish second in his heat and qualify for the final of the junior men’s race, but a pulled hamstring meant he could not race at his best, finishing eighth overall. Hopefully a speedy recovery will set him up for his outdoor season.

A 7.27s clocking for the 60m sprint in his heat was not enough to secure qualification in the final for Seán Stratton, but no doubt he will come back fighting for his own age championships in February.

Finishing the day on a high, Canniffe got his year off to a flying start, as he took home the Bronze medal in the U23 men’s shot putt. Having just returned from a warm weather training camp in Portugal, Euan certainly proved that the extra training is paying off as he threw 10.71m with the 7.26kg shot.

Boyne AC seniors were also in action on Saturday last in the beautiful surrounds of Donadea Forest Park, as they took part in the world half-marathon festival. With a series of races held throughout the day, the 9am start saw Mark Dowling finish in 1.41.27, while Keith Smyth crossed the line in 1.44. Nicky Veale ran a controlled steady pace to finish in 1.54.03, with clubmate Ola Raji finishing sub two hours, in 1.58.43. And in the 2pm race, Rob Fitzgerald was delighted with his 1.44 time, which saw him finish ninth overall.