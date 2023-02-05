Boyne AC’s Amy McTeggart gets her new season off to a fine start in Scotland

Boyne AC athlete Amy McTeggart got her 2023 season off to a flying start recently, as she took the top podium spot in the Scottish indoor senior combined events championships, setting herself a new total PB in the process.

Studying in Manchester, Amy stays true to her roots, flying the flag for her club at every opportunity, as she has done from the age of six.

A successful multi-event athlete, both nationally and internationally, representing both club and country on many occasions over the years, Amy is a true inspiration to not only her fellow club members, but to young athletes everywhere.

The indoor senior combined event competition is a pentathlon event, consisting of five different events over the course of the day, with points accumulated for each one depending on distances jumped and thrown and times ran, with an overall total deciding the winning order.

Getting the day off to a great start, Amy ran a super 9.35s in the 60m hurdle sprint, earning 838 points, and taking her into second position overall. The next event, the long jump, saw Amy leap to a super 5.47m, maintaining her second place position, as they headed into the shot putt.

A super throw of 10.45m saw her leapfrog the leader and take first place overall, with just two events remaining. Always strong in the high jump, Amy cleared 1.66m to jump the highest and score 806 points, giving her a healthy margin back to second place.

It was all to play for in the final event, the 800m race, a gruelling task of four laps of the indoor track, hard enough as an individual event, but all the more difficult after a full day of competition.

From the gun, Amy got herself into a good position, knowing the time she needed to achieve to secure the win, and the overall competition win, but nothing is ever written in stone in athletics, and it was still a tough challenge.

With just a lap to go, Amy sprinted hard for home, crossing the line in first position, clocking 2.23,78, a new PB time for her over the distance, and a good three seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

The super time in the 800m gave her an overall points total of 3667, another new PB score for her, and a clear margin of 142 points over second place. A well-deserved gold medal for this talented young lady, and a great start to her season, watch out for Amy in action back on home soil soon.