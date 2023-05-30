BOYNE AC athlete Sean Stratton reaching for stratosphere after personal best

Boyne AC coach Ken Meier with Nina King Abor, Sean Stratton and Leon King Abor at the Leinster Championships in Carlow.

BOYNE AC athlete Sean Stratton was in flying form at the Leinster Junior Championships in Carlow on Saturday last, as he set a new personal best in the 100m sprint for the second time in two weeks!

The elusive sub 11 seconds time for the 100m is the target for all up and coming sprinters to achieve, and to do so twice in succession is a rarity.

Following on from his time of 10.94 at the Leinster Schools Championships in Tullamore, Sean knew what he had to do to repeat the performance, and with a superbly executed run in the heat of his event, where he ran 10.99sec, he was securely through to the final.

Under the watchful eye of coach Ken Meier, Sean gave it his all in the final, leaving nothing on the track to cross the finish line in a lightning quick 10.90sec, setting a new PB and taking the Leinster silver medal for his efforts.

At just 18 years of age this young man is set to run even quicker in the weeks and months ahead.

Clubmate and training partner Leon King Abor finished fifth in the final of the race, running a decent 11.27sec, so there is plenty to work on for this talented sprinter as the season unfolds.

Leon’s sister Nina King Abor was also in action on the track, as she tested herself against her peers over the 100m sprint.

A time of 12.46sec in the heats saw her qualify for the final, where she came home in 12.52 and was just pipped on the line for a medal position, with third place stopping the clock at 12.50.

However, this gives Nina plenty of encouragement as, at just 16 years of age, she can compete at Junior level for the next few years, and is surely set to feature on the medal winners’ podium soon.

No stranger to medal-winning performances, Euan Canniffe claimed first place in the Senior Men’s javelin in Carlow on Saturday last, with a fine throw of 47.17m, which was almost 10 metres clear of the second-place finisher.

Euan was back for more on Sunday, when he took bronze in a very competitive Senior Men’s discus.

Some of Boyne AC’s younger athletes were also competing over the 100m distance recently, as they took part in the Athletics Louth 4 x 100m Relay Championships.

Always great fun, the relays were held in the Lourdes Stadium, where Boyne AC had more than 60 young athletes taking part.

There were super performances from every one of them and plenty of medals won on the night.