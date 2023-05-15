Big successes on the Louth stage for Boyne AC

Boyne AC had a one-two-three in the U19 200m at the Louth Championships thanks to the efforts of (l to r) Caoimhin McShane, the winner Jack Devitt and Tom Redmond.

Boyne AC clubmates Ross Byrne and Garvin Lundon do battle during the U11 sprint race at the Louth Championships.

MORE than 60 young Boyne AC athletes - some competing in such a high-calibre event for the first time, produced superb performances over a variety of distances and disciplines at the recent Athletics Louth Championships.

From the start it was clear that it was going to be a very successful weekend as Conor Hughes ran a great 60m to finish second in his heat of the U9 60m, as did Joseph McBennett who also finished second in his heat of the U10 event.

Aoife McCabe made it through her heats and semi-final to take the bronze medal in the final of her U11 sprint.

The U11 boys are proving to be a strong cohort of athletes and Cillian Hickey took victory in the final of the 60m, while Sean Clarke finished first in his heat and Ross Byrne came second in his heat as well as claiming bronze in the U11 long jump.

Also in that age group, Harry Kingston finished third in his heat of the 60m sprint.

All-Ireland U12 high jump champion Hila Raji continued to impress as an all-rounder as she took gold in the high jump, clearing a fine 1.32m, and also finished second in the shot put.

Teammate Isabelle Winters finished second in her heat of the 60m sprint, and was unlucky to just miss out on a place in the final.

In the 80m sprints Mollie Fay finished third in her U13 heat, while clubmate Maisie Byrne came second in her heat.

Bonnie Hegarty put her sprint training to good use as she took the silver medal in both her sprint and 200m races.

Like sister Hila, Hannelle Raji was another big medal winner over the two days, as she took silver in both her 100m and 200m finals, and gold in the U15 shot put and long jump.

Aimee Rice also continued to impress as she finished third in both her 200m final and shot put.

Nina King Abor made light work of the field when taking a comfortable win in the U19 100m sprint, with Hannah Newman third in the same race. Hannah also took silver in the U18 javelin and shot put, and added a gold to her collection in the long jump.

In the longer sprint races Jack Devitt showcased his speed with a win in the U19 200m, and it turned out to be a clean sweep for Boyne AC as Caoimhin McShane took silver and Tom Redmond the bronze. Caoimhin also finished second in the 400m race.

Young Caitlin Hughes proved her strength as she finished in a fine third place in the U10 Girls 500m, while it was silver for Dara Ellie Winters in the U14 800m as she makes a steady return to competition following injury.

Naoise McAvinia ran well to finish third in his U15 800m race, while Jack Garvey ran a controlled race to finish third in both the U16 800m and 1500m.

The final track medal of the day was won by Shauna Rice with a super run in the U15 1500m, where she finished third.

In the field events Boyne AC once again dominated the podium, with Ronaldo Ozolins finishing second in the U13 javelin with an amazing throw of 21.76m, and he also placed third in the shot put.

Cillian Everitt was delighted with his silver medal in the U14 Boys long jump, while Sean Luke Alhaddad also took silver in the U14 javelin and bronze in the shot put and clubmate Evan Gamble took home the bronze in his U15 javelin event.

No stranger to the podium, Max Kingston threw 42.97m to take the win in the U19 Boys event, and not to be outdone by her big brother, young Heather Kingston was the happiest athlete on the day as she won a silver medal in the U9 turbo javelin.