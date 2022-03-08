Barry bags €24k in Butlins super show

DULEEK teenager Keane Barry is £20,000 stg better off this week after enjoying a brilliant run to the semi-finals of the Cazoo UK Open at Butlins Minehead in England on Sunday.

Barry, who went into the prestigious ranking tournament ranked 66th in the world, was on course to reach the final – where he would have played for an amazing £100,000 first prize - when leading world number five Michael Smith 4-1 and 6-2 in their last-four clash.

However, Smith kept his composure and reeled off a remarkable nine legs in a row to complete an 11-6 victory, while another Irishman – Willie O’Connor – also lost his semi-final against the eventual champion Danny Noppert after leading 5-1 at one stage.

Earlier in the day, in the quarter-finals, Barry was far too strong for the reigning UK Open champion James Wade, cruising to a 10-4 victory with a sensational performance – averaging 100.19 and finishing in style with a 146 checkout in the 14th leg.

Earlier in the tournament Barry also defeated David Evans 6-2, Jeffrey De Zwaan 6-2, Graham Hall 10-7 and Niels Zonneveld 10-9 in a nailbiter before knocking out Ricky Evans 10-5 at the last 16 stage.

Afterwards, far from dwelling on the way he lost the semi-final from such a strong position, Barry was excited that he had got so far in a major tournament and bagged the equivalent of €24,000.

He tweeted “Very happy I reached the semi-final of the PDC major tournament UK Open! Really enjoyed this tournament, it was great atmosphere from the start to the end.

“Thanks to everyone for all the support.”