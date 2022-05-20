Ballymakenny and Dundalk Grammar make the running

Representatives from the overall winners of the female competition in the TY Duathlon, Ballymakenny College, receive their trophy from Peter Tomany of Setanta Triathlon Club.

Representatives from the overall winners of the male competition in the TY Duathlon, Dundalk Grammar, receive their trophy from Peter Tomany of Setanta Triathlon Club.

Competitors faced both a bike ride and two different runs in the Louth Transition Year Duathlon.

SOME 66 students representing seven different schools converged on the Rosewood Complex north of Dundalk for the ninth annual Louth Transition Year Duathlon after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which was organised by Louth Local Sports Partnership, the Louth PE Teachers Network, An Garda Síochána and Setanta Triathlon Club, featured both team and individual events and competitors were required to complete a 1km run, a 3.6km cycle and a 3.6km run.

The schools competing were Dundalk Grammar, Bush Post Primary, Ballymakenny College (Drogheda), Drogheda Grammar School, Scoil Ui Mhuiri (Dunleer), Colaiste Ris and Colaiste Chu Chulainn and Louth Local Sports Partnership would like to congratulate all the students who participated and put so much effort and dedication into training for the event, plus the Rosewood Complex for hosting the competition.

Results

Individual Male

1st Thomas McNamara (Dundalk Grammar), 2nd Josh Spaight (Dundalk Grammar), 3rd Jack McLoughlin (Colaiste Ris).

Male Team

1st Sean & Javier (Colaiste Chu Chulainn), 2nd Owen & Wei (Dundalk Grammar), 3rd Aniss & Dan (Colaiste Chu Chulainn).

Female Team

1st Maebh & Alisha (Ballymakenny College), 2nd Nicola & Terese (Colaiste Chu Chulainn), 3rd Olivia & Aoife (Dundalk Grammar).

Overall Male Team

1st Dundalk Grammar School.

Overall Female Team

1st Ballymakenny College.