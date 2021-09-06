ATHLETICS | Silver lining for evergreen St Peter’s AC athlete Tom

The curtain came down on the club track and field Championships when it was the turn of the Masters to compete on the national stage in Morton Stadium Santry.

It was left to the ever willing Tom McGrane to fly the St Peters flag. Tom took part in two events and came home with silverware in both.

Tom competes in the over fifty five section and threw 9.47 which won him the silver medal in the shot putt, he then brushed himself down and competed in the over 55 hammer were he managed to throw 18.82 and capture the National title and pocket the National Gold medal.

The previous day the St Peters Club had three athletes compete in the Tailteann games trials.

Cian Gorham in his first race since winning Gold at the national U17 Championships came through his heat comfortably and although not performing just as well in his recent races he still did enough to finish in 2nd place and will now represent Leinster at next Saturdays inter provincial next weekend.

Both Niamh Brady and Mark Litchfield also ran in the U17 800M and although neither made it through both can really look back at their track & Field season and be satisfied with the progress they have made.

Training continues on Tuesday and Thursday with Cross Country season just around the corner .