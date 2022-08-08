Ardee dog carries local Sprint Cup hopes at Dundalk Stadium

Runninta Shay and connections after his win in the quarter-finals of the Bar One Racing Irish Sprint Cup. He finished second in Saturday’s first semi-final to book a place in the August 15 decider.

Ardee greyhound Runninta Shay carries hopes for a local success in next Monday night’s final of the Bar One Racing Irish Sprint Cup.

Owned by the Runninta Syndicate, headed by track bookmaker and St Mary’s GFC chairperson Mickey Rooney, the dog is named after Mickey’s brother, Shay, who sadly passed away last December.

Youngest and least experienced in the field chasing a first prize of €20,000, Runninta Shay is already a winner for his enthusiastic band of owners.

In May, the son of Laughil Blake and Droopys Pizazz landed a 525 competition at Curraheen Park, Cork, the home track of his trainer John Linehan.

The syndicate and Linehan have already combined for Classic glory. In 2020, Runninta Seeya won the €30,000 Irish Laurels.

Unlike that occasion, during the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a big crowd from Ardee in attendance for the August 15 feature.

Indeed, the dog has had no shortage of supporters throughout the competition.

He won for the first time in the quarter-finals and, on Saturday, chased home Flashing Willow to book his place in the decider.

Runninta Shay will be among the outsiders in the big race, not least for the fact he must start from trap one, as he did last time. In the 21 heats so far, just one winner has worn the red jacket.

Likely favourite is the only unbeaten contender Serene Ace. He has been fastest in each of the four rounds so far, breaking 21.00 every time.

The line-up:

T1 Runninta Seeya, owner The Runninta Syndicate, Co. Louth; trainer John Linehan

T2 Serene Ace, owner Edmond Ryan, Co. Tipperary; trainer Michael J O’Donovan

T3 Hawkfield Ozark (m), owner Jerry Connor, Co. Kildare; trainer Keeley McGee

T4 Westside Frank (w), owner/trainer Martin Lanney, Co. Meath

T5 Manuone (w), owner/trainer Tony Maxwell, Co. Donegal

T6 Flashing Willow (w), owner Kenny Glen, Scotland; trainer Pat Buckley