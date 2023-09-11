Archers dominate last event of outdoor season

The last target championships of the outdoor season took place over the weekend in Granard, Co Longford. Archers travelled from all corners of the island to compete in this, the outdoor national target championships 2023.

The format was masters on Saturday and seniors on Sunday, with some of the masters re entering as seniors. The qualifying round was a WA720, followed by head-to-head knockout round. Fourteen members of CúChulainn Archers travelled to compete.

Saturday was a beautiful day, and Paul McClelland took full advantage of this, seeding in first and coming away with a gold medal in masters’ compound men with Fiachra Mac an Breithiún seeding in fourh.

The masters’ compound women saw JoAnn Bell take gold with AnnMarie Murray taking silver, and Peter Gilmore, Barebow master men, coming away with the gold medal.

Sunday saw a change in the weather, but it was still a good day for the club. Siobhan Keeble took gold in Barebow women, with husband Neil taking bronze in the Barebow men, setting a new personal best score and claiming his first World archery award.

In the senior compound men, Éamonn Rogers and Robert Hall were involved in the medal matches. Éamonn, during the knockouts in the gold medal match, however, had an equipment failure when the D-loop on his string broke. Tasking another archer to score and retrieve his arrows, he tied a new D-loop in its place and returned to the line in time to shoot the last end of arrows and claim the silver medal. Robert Hall came away with the bronze medal.

Brendan Forde, in the largest category on the day, Recurve, shot really well and was very unlucky to lose out in the quarter-finals to a one arrow shoot-off to resolve a tied score.

The senior compound women was a thrilling event, with JoAnn Bell qualifying in fourth place and unfortunate to be knocked out in the quarter-finals, as, indeed, was Amy McLaughlin. Emma Crosbie, on her first national outdoor championships, unfortunately, came up against the eventual winner and 16th placed in the world, Paralympian Kerrie Leonard. However, she shot very well on the day and came away with her first World archery award.

A good day for the club and a good way to end the outdoor season with a haul of four gold, two silver, two bronze and two World archery awards.

CúChulainn Archers run beginner courses throughout the year. All enquiries to cuchulainnarchers@hotmail.com.