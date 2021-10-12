Aine the ‘McBride’ of Dunleer club

Tommy Mc Bride and his mam Áine share a congratulatory hug after two great races!

BELLURGAN Park was the venue for the second day of the Louth Cross-Country Championships on Sunday, with Dunleer’s Intermediate men and ladies starting the day and the juvenile Under-9 to 19 age groups following.

Áine Mc Bride was the best of the Dunleer AC senior ladies with a fifth-place in the 4km Intermediate event, while Aonghus Rooney led the men home to bronze in the 6km race.

The hosts Glenmore AC put on a non-championship under-8 race which was a very enjoyable experience for the young athletes, with Dunleer AC’s Jade Townsend putting in a brilliant performance to win the girls race, making that two victories two weeks in a row!

Stanley Lavery was second in a thrilling under-8 boys race.

All of the under-8s were awarded medals, such was their effort and enthusiasm!

The Under-9 age group provided another champion for Dunleer AC, with the previous weekend’s Under-10 winner Fiannaith King producing a double! This was a heroic achievement for this young athlete who led her team home.

Pádraic Mathews and Alex Costello ran very well in the same age group, both finishing in the top 10.

The Boys Under-11 race saw another outstanding Dunleer AC performance, with Darragh Rooney using his mighty speed and endurance to great effect, winning the title and leading his medal-winning team home in style.

Grace Mc Evoy and Dearbhla Leavy produced a Dunleer AC one-two at Under-11 level, with Grace leading this team home to yet more gold medals!

The previous weekend’s Under-12 champion Cliodhna Reilly was in flying form again and had another great run at Under-13 level, this time over a longer distance to finish with a silver individual medal.

Cormac Greene produced another remarkable double, winning the Under-13 title to go with the Under-12 title seven days earlier.

This was a fantastic performance from this young man and he did a great job to lead his team home to gold.

The Under-15 boys were the second best team, with Dáire Mathews third in the individual event.

Matthew Fitzpatrick and Ciarán King ran very well in the Under-17 race, with Matthew fifth, while Lisa Conlon was second in the Girls Under-17 event and Lucy Sheridan third.