Aidan Maguire and Meg Eze represent Dundalk with pride at European Flag Football Championships in Limerick

There was a strong Dundalk influence on the European Flag Football Championships held in University of Limerick recently with both Aidan Maguire and Meg Eze integrally involved in Irish Wolfhounds’ preparations.

While Maguire, as President of the Irish American Football Association, played a key role in the competition, which is a ‘tag rugby’ version of American Football and involving teams of five-a-side, Eze was part of the Ireland women’s squad for the three-day event.

Nineteen nations were represented across 32 different teams – 19 men’s and 13 women’s – with 650 players involved and among those watching on were NFL representatives and Sky Sports.

“It was fantastic,” said Maguire, who was a driving force behind Ireland’s entry to host the tournament.

"It’s a very fast growing sport in Ireland and to be able to beat off other nations is a huge plus.

"It’s now about growing the support as a national body and we’re looking at growing our schools programmes and women’s involvement as a result."

Maguire previously played for Louth Mavericks but gave up all roles domestically when taking on his position at the national body.

The Wolfhounds are an all-island team and the plan is to take part in next year’s World Flag Football Championships in Finland.

Eze, meanwhile, relished the “Olympic-type atmosphere” of the championship having been selected as a Louth Mavericks club player.

"We gave it our all,” added the Dun Laoghaire Further Education Institute student, who previously went to school at St Louis.

"It almost felt like a little holiday and getting to know the players from around the country was a wonderful experience. We improved with each game and I just really want to keep playing now.

"As a women’s sport, it’s small but since I started a few years back, it’s grown.”