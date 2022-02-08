Adam smashes it as he scoops national crown

Newly-crowned National Under-18 boxing champion Adam McKenna from Drogheda's Holy Family club with his dad and coach Damien (right) and Martin McQuillan who is Adam's godfather and also a coach.

Adam McKenna of Holy Family Drogheda celebrates his victory in the U18 51kg final at the National Championships.

ADAM McKenna added to his family’s boxing success story by clinching his first Irish title in the ring on Friday night.

The Holy Family BC boxer claimed the National Under-18 51kg crown with a superb performance to outpoint Cork man Oisin Worsencroft.

The result means that McKenna (16) has ensured that three generations of the McKenna family have now won Irish titles as the Ballsgrove-based boxer followed in the footsteps of his grandfather Christy and dad Damien.

The achievement was made more special by the fact his dad was in his corner along with his godfather and uncle Martin McQuillan, who is another Irish champion from the successful Holy Family club.

And his proud grandad was watching at ringside at the National Stadium in Dublin with other family members and supporters.

McKenna comes from impressive boxing stock, with his grandad having won multiple Irish titles throughout his amateur career before he turned trainer and later helped set up the Holy Family club in Ballsgrove in 1980.

Adam’s father Damien was one of the club’s early members and he too would achieve great success in the ring with eight Irish titles - including four at Senior level - as well as impressing on the international stage with Ireland.

Damien had also won the U18 title in his glittering amateur career back in 1992.

They were big shoes to fill for the latest in the clan to lace up the gloves, but he never looked worried about the task in hand.

McKenna, who had previously replicated his dad and grandad in winning a Leinster title, was competing in his first Irish final.

He started strong against Worsencroft and held the centre of the ring before landing some crisp jabs and stinging rights in fine combinations which set the tone for the three-round bout.

This was the first time supporters have been allowed in Dublin’s National Stadium - the world’s only purpose-built boxing venue - since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

And McKenna’s army of fans were roaring him on as he continued to control the contest in the second round.

McKenna was calm under pressure as he found success with the left hook, and never allowed his fleet-footed foe to settle in the contest.

Even when the Riverstown BC man did put him under pressure, he kept calm and stuck to the orders from his corner.

At just 16, he had entered the U18 competition with confidence despite his young age and this was an impressive showing on the big stage.

McKenna continued to control the action in the third and he again caught Worsencroft with the eye-catching punches, including a number of good body shots.

Worsencroft thought he had done enough to clinch the contest, but the red corner were never in doubt they had it and McKenna had his hand raised after a 4-1 split decision verdict was announced.

Dad Damien said afterwards: “Adam’s determination and work ethic has brought him the success he richly deserves.

“He has continued to learn from his peers within the club (Eugene Mc Keever, Ricky Nesbitt, Chris O’Reilly and David Nevin, all National champions) and from the great team of coaches in Holy Family BC who have helped on this journey.

“He showed on Friday night that this is the first of many steps he is capable of climbing in his quest for further success.

“He is now part of the National Team who will attend training for possible selection for the European U18 Championships which are being held in Bulgaria in April.

“He has gained much needed experience trading leather in our club with Irish Elite champion Ricky Nesbitt as well as several other champions from Belfast and Dublin over the past number of months.

“He hasn’t let the success/pressure of either his father or godfather hinder his career as he strives to meet his own goals. He is his own person who we both agree has taken a mammoth step in the right direction for further glory.

“His skill set and determination will certainly bring future success and I’m sure everyone within the club will agree that the best of Adam is yet to come!”