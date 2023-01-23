Ace U16 girls enjoy a medal rush

In the U10 girls’ 600m, there was great running from Muireann Chamass and Sophie Black who picked up a medal for fourth place. The boys’ U10 saw great determination from Fiachra Murphy whilst Ruairí Cooney drove home for second place.

Hannah Black ran well in the U12 girls’ 1200m, likewise Ollie Marron in the boys’ race which saw Tayo Lawerence finish in a fantastic third place. Kate O'Donnell put in a great performance to bring home a medal for ninth in the girls’ U14 2.1k and in the boys’ race, Samuel Plunkett ran solidly from start to finish.

There was a medal rush in the girls’ U16 which saw Sholah Lawerence and Chloe Cooney lead the field from start to finish, with Chloe Hanley running superbly to add to the medal tally in eighth.

In the U16 boys’ race, Lorcan Forde-Dunne was in a tight battle for the whole race, eventually finishing second after a heroic final 500m. Daniel Hanley ran brilliantly to add a 10th place medal while Tadgh Forde Dunne and Luca McLaughlin also ran well.

Eimear Cooney showed her class to lead the U18 race from gun to tape and Shea O'Donnell also performed brilliantly to claim top spot in the boys’ race too.