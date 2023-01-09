Ace thankful for 5k race support

Could there be a better way to start the year, on a crisp January morning, than to gather as a running community on the banks of the river Boyne and enjoy together the one simple thing that connects us all – a run?

It was our great pleasure to welcome each and every person to our annual 5k R-Ace, with representation from 27 different clubs across six different counties. It was a fantastic gathering of everything that is special about our sport.

Whether you joined us as a familiar friend, for whom running is simply a way of life or as someone just starting to build their love of the sport, or simply came out just to support our club – we are truly grateful.

Whether you ran as an individual, a couple, a group of friends, a club or family we were delighted to welcome each and every one of you.

Sincere thanks for all your support, we hope you enjoyed our event and we really look forward to welcoming you again at future Ace events.

Congratulations to overall winners, Declan Toal and Meadbh Eakin, and special thanks to all our sponsors – Coca-Cola International Services, Keogh's Crisps, East Coast Bakehouse, Water Wipes, Precision Cleaning, Greenmount House, Drogheda Credit Union, Floorstyle, Fyffes, Glanbia, Donridge Print, M&M Recovery, Paddy Farrell, and, of course, St Fechin’s GAA club for the use of their fantastic facility.