With over 30 entries in total, Ace had some great performances at the Clogherhead 5k on Sunday, but none better than that of overall winner Danny Nugent.

His mam, and Ireland’s fittest, Margaret, also won her 40s category and Angela Kearney was second lady home and winner of ladies’ 50s’ category.

We had a clean sweep of first, second and third in the junior ladies with Kate O’Donnell taking gold, followed by Isabella Garcia and Lauren Faulkner. Thanks to all the coaches and kids who ran.