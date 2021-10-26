Ace running by Cooney secures provincial gold

EIMEAR Cooney’s gold medal was the highlight from an Ace AC perspective as the Drogheda-based club sent a strong team to Mountain View Golf Club for the first day of the Leinster Cross-Country Championships.

True cross-country weather came back with a bang, with wind and rain making the hilly course that bit tougher for the athletes.

The day started with a non-championship race for the Under-10 age group and young Tayo Lawrence made it to the start line with barely a minute to spare.

Yet he produced a fantastic performance and also managed to scoop his first Leinster medal by finishing in 12th place.

In the Under-14 age group Kate Culhane and Sholah Lawrence ran very well over the 3,000m course, while in the boys race Lorcan Forde Dunne started as strong as ever and against some very stiff competition managed a fantastic fourth place.

His teammates Fergus Nolan, Luca McLoughlin and Rhys Clarke all had very impressive runs also, making these young men part of the third-placed county team.

In the Under-16 Girls 4,000m Eimear Cooney led the competitive race from the gun with an outstanding performance right to the finish line where she grabbed yet another Leinster gold to add to her haul.

This was an outstanding achievement running out of age and clubmate Isabella García, also out of age, did not let the heavy rain and strong winds stop her from putting in an impressive run too.

The Under-18 Boys 6,000m saw the same usual grit and determination we have come to expect from Neil Culhane and Danny Nugent as both pushing right to the end, finishing in eighth and 10th places respectively.

These boys were also part of the Louth team who achieved first place.

Almost 1,200 athletes took part in Saturday’s event and some real talent was on show as these young athletes got to reap the benefits of their continuous hard work in training where they continuously push the boundaries to make their families and coaches proud.