Ace performance by U-15s

MEMBERS of Ace AC arriving for day two of the Louth Championships in Bellurgan on Sunday might have been forgiven for thinking it was a summer’s day as the weather was unseasonably warm.

It was time for the uneven ages to compete and the day started with a non-championship under-8 age group race where for the second week running Niamh Lynch had a fantastic sixth-place finish.

Ruairi Cooney, looking like a complete natural, ran for the boys over the 500m distance and in his very first cross-country event he showed he will be one to watch in future events.

The championship events started with the girls under-9 age group and, getting stronger with every competition, Ave Nelson had a very impressive performance.

All running out of age, the Boys Under-9 athletes had very comfortable runs, with Ollie Marron, Adam Campbell and Dylan García showing excellent potential from start to finish.

Carla Walshe looked strong in the Girls Under-11 race, while teammate Niamh Faulkner showed unstoppable determination right to the finish line of the 1500m.

The Boys Under-11 event saw Tayo Lawrence, Alfie Marron and Samuel Plunkett all demonstrate great running, while Nathan Robertson, who finished fifth out of age the previous week, stormed to the finish line and achieved second place.

Chloe Cooney ran alongside a Dunleer athlete for her Under-13 race before taking a strong lead and finishing with gold. Her teammates Kate O’Donnell, Lauren Faulkner and Olivia Nelson, all out of age, ran superbly to gain the girls second place team over the line.

Another second place team medal went to the boys under-13 age group, with Daniel Hanley and Luca McLoughlin running together for most of their race and Tadhg Forde Dunne and Liam Lynch finishing close behind.

First, second and fourth place went to Eimear Cooney, Sholah Lawrence and Kate Culhane in the Girls Under-15 3500m, with both Lawrence and Culhane running out of age.

Having improved greatly in post-lockdown training, both Isabella García and Chloe Hanley also demonstrated excellent performances, making all of these ladies very deserving of their first place team medal.

Shea O’Donnell and Lorcan Forde Dunne also worked together for most of their under-15 race, with O’Donnell finishing first and Forde Dunne second. Continuously improving, Fergus Nolan had a fantastic run and Rhys Clarke and Oisin Lynch followied close behind. Another team medal - also gold - added to the huge haul on the day.

The girls under 17 and 19 age groups ran together and yet another formidable performance was produced by Meadhbh Nolan for the under 17 age group.

The last race of the day saw Danny Nugent have a solid performance over the 5,000m distance and finish with a second place medal, while teammate Neil Culhane also ran well.

This was another fantastic day for the young club who are continuing their quest to purchase their own land.

The donations so far from the people of Drogheda and far beyond have been very humbling to the club as a whole and they are asking anyone who would like to support the future development of this club and its athletes to please head over to www.aceathletics.ie where their GoFundMe page can be found.