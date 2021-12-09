Ace pair do their club and province proud

The Ace AC contingent at the All-Ireland Cross-Country Championships in Gowran.

THE Ace AC competitors taking part on the final day of the All-Ireland Cross-Country Championships lived up to their club’s name with some excellent runs.

Gowran, Co Kilkenny, was the venue and thankfully the weather was kind to both athletes and supporters alike and the decent underfoot conditions was a bonus on what was a very hilly course at a well prepared venue.

In the Under-11 Girls event Carla Walshe competed for her first time at national level and under stiff competition in very large numbers she ran very well.

Nathan Robertson ran in the Boys under-11 race and had a great run over the 1500m distance.

Chloe Cooney competed in the Girls Under-13 age group and although only returning from being unwell in recent weeks she put in a top-notch performance and finished in 9.53 over the 2,500m course.

In the Girls Under-15 race Eimear Cooney - having placed seventh in the even-age Leinster competition - finished 17th, while Sholah Lawrence was 26th. Both girls were part of the third-placed Leinster team.

Kate Culhane also ran very well, finishing in just over 14 minutes, while Isabella García, having been unwell all week, also put in a very decent performance.

Chloe Hanley did well too, especially as she was running for the first time in an All-Ireland competition and running out of age.

The Boys Under-15 race had massive numbers but still there were some quality performances from Shea O’Donnell, Lorcan Forde Dunne, Fergus Nolan, Niall Murray and Rhys Clarke.

Neil Culhane was the last to compete for Ace and he also put in an excellent run over the 5,000m distance, finishing in 17.23.

Overall, these athletes - and indeed all those who competed in cross-country events this winter - have done their families and coaches proud.