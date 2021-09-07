Ace club’s 12-hour marathon fundraiser runs like clockwork

All eyes were on St Oliver’s Community College last Saturday for the Ace 12-Hour Run and the weather made for very comfortable running conditions and also encouraged a big turnout from the club’s athletes and their families.

The event, which was organised as a fundraiser for Ace AC, also provided an opportunity for a lovely family day out and it was fantastic to see so many new faces coming down to support the runners or to join in themselves.

Angela Kearney and family started proceedings at 7am and every hour on the hour a new coach and group of runners took over, ensuring continuous running in St Oliver’s for the full 12 hours.

The final hour was brought home by Jonathan Mc Cabe and Sankaar Prassad in fine style at 7pm.

Ace AC say they would like to thank all those who participated in the event or came down to help and offer their support. Special thanks to St Oliver’s Community College for the use of their facilities, and to the many local companies who came forward to sponsor an hour.

They included Drogheda Spice House, Angela Kearney Dental, Drogheda Port Company, Debbie Lucey, Irish Cement, Holcroft Electrical, Lennon Solar, Las Security, Eileen Burke Nutritional Therapist, Lankel Refrigeration, TMServices, Kids Klubs Kells, Mc Cabes Mechanical Services, Callan Computers and Drogheda Crefit Union.

Meanwhile there was competitive excitement as some of the top athletes in Ace AC attended the Tailteann Games Leinster school trials in Santry’s Morton Stadium on the same day.

Representing their schools, the first of the races was the 400m and Ben Hughes (St Oliver’s) proved he is still getting stronger with each race he takes part in as he finished in fourth place.

The 800m saw excellent performances from Neil Culhane and Danny Nugent, running for St Oliver’s and St Joseph’s respectively, with Culhane earning gold and Nugent ending up fourth.

And it didn’t stop there for Nugent who also took part in the 1500m and even on tired legs managed to finish in first place.

Another gold medal was also earned for Caer Ni Ghibne in the 1500m. The Drogheda Grammar student is also the Leinster champion and placed third in this year’s Nationals.