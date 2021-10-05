Ace athletes have talent in spades

HAVING performed at his highest level yet for the season and achieving a championship best performance in the Leinster Championships, a record that stood for 20 years, Neil Culhane attended the SIAB Track and Field as Irish boys team captain. Travelling over early on the Friday morning in preparation for the following day’s events, Neil and the rest of the Irish team were both excited and focused on top form. It was such an honour for this young man who has worked tirelessly all year long - and unsurprisingly he put in a serious fight in his 800m among some of the strongest athletes from England Scotland Wales and Ireland. Having stayed with the leaders from the gun Culhane gave a superb performance in a closely packed race and finished in 6th place in 1.55.60, directly behind his teammate Cian Gorham of St Peter’s AC who was fifth in 1.55.20. It didn’t stop there for Culhane who was also chosen to be part of the boys 4x400m relay team who went home with bronze. Some of the younger Ace athletes, only too eager for the Cross Country season to begin, travelled to Palace Demesne in Armagh to attend the TJ McElmeel Cup. Chloe Cooney returned with the all too familiar fire in her belly staying in the lead for her 1500m and took gold. Eimear Cooney, much more comfortable to the longer distance, also had a fantastic performance with a very strong finish on the very hilly terrain to place 3rd. Lorcan Forde Dunne remained strong from the start in his U15 3000m race, finishing 2nd, with Rhys Clarke also having an impressive performance running out of age. Tadhg Forde Dunne also did very well in his U13 1500m amongst some tough competition. Although it was a challenging course the Ace athletes as usual did not disappoint. The Louth Championships started this past Sunday and the excitement was equalled between competitors and supporters alike. Unable to cheer from the sidelines for the last year and a half made the atmosphere among friends and family even more electric. The weather was a usual crisp autumn day and the athletes were all in fine form for the events. First up were the under 8 non championship races and some of the newer members of Ace ran their young hearts out, with superb first performances from Niamh Lynch - finishing 5th - and Sean McMahon also running well. The Under 10 girls were up next and saw fantastic runs from Ava Nelson and Kayleigh Henry over the 800m distance. The under 10 boys were no different, with most of them running out of age but still managing to show some real potential. Among them were Tayo Lawrence who finished in 5th place, and his teammates Charlie Gilby, Adam Campbell, Dylan García and Ollie Marron all displayed fantastic running albeit with butterflies floating in their stomachs! The under 12 girls who had 2000m to run, some of them experiencing cross-country for the first time, all gave it everything, with Lauren Faulkner, Niamh Finnerty, Niamh Faulkner, Olivia Nelson, Aoibhinn McMahon, Aoife Gilmore, Shauna Gilmore, Sarah Henry, Carla Walshe and Kate O Donnell showing serious determination and earning them 3rd place team. The under 12 boys also impressed, with Nathan Robertson, Samual Plunkett and Alfie Marron having very strong performances from the start line and Robertson finishing 5th running out of age. The distance and competition grew fiercer in the under 14 category, with Sholah Lawrence and Chloe Cooney running side by side for most of the race and Cooney finishing with gold, another out of age accomplishment. Very close behind were Kate Culhane and Chloe Hanley who both put in fantastic performances over the 3000m distance. Lorcan Forde Dunne started strong and led the boys under 14 race from the start line and unsurprisingly took gold. Fergus Nolan who has shown continuous improvement over the last year along with teammates Luca McLoughlin, Daniel Hanley, Liam Lynch Tadhg Forde Dunne and William Mainprize, also ran well. These young men also went home with 2nd place team medals. The under 16 and 18 girls races ran together and Eimear Cooney finished 2nd in her under 16 4000m, with Isabella García also running well - both out of age. Eabha Cosgrove and Meadhbh Nolan also had impressive performances for the under 18 age group. The last race of the day was under 16 and 18 boys together over 4000m and 6000m respectively. The weather did them no favours with heavy rain and strong winds arriving, but it did not deter these young men. Oisin Lynch and Niall Murray ran well for the under 16 category, while the under 18 boys saw Neil Culhane finish 4th and Danny Nugent right behind in 5th place. These young men along with Ben Hughes finished the day off with 2nd place team medal. This last two weeks have been hugely busy for the three-year-old club as they started their quest to find and purchase their own grounds. Having such talented and hard working athletes along with a massive number of much younger new members, the committee and coaches of Ace AC are extremely passionate about anchoring themselves on permanent grounds. To that end they have started their drive to raisemuch-needed funds so they can continue to offer the highest level of support and coaching to their young athletes. The donations and support to date have been outstanding and the club are grateful for each and every donation made by the people of Drogheda and far beyond. They have set up a go fund me page Help Ace AC Find a Home https://gofund.me/376c61af where they are asking everyone to go over and donate as much or as little as they can to help them reach their goal and continue to serve the youth of Drogheda and surrounding areas for decades to come.