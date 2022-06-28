Ace athlete to run for Ireland in Israel

The Ace AC U16 Girls team who won silver at the Louth Relays.

Ace AC’s Neil Culhane has received the fantastic news that he has been selected to represent Ireland in the 800m at the upcoming European U18 Championships in Jerusalem.

Everyone at his club is delighted about this amazing achievement and they say it’s hopefully the first of many major championships.

Another man making his club proud this week was Shea O’Donnell who on Friday represented St Mary’s DS and Leinster in the 800m at the Irish Life Health Tailteann Schools Interprovincial Games in Tullamore.

In mid-week there was another great night of relay action in Bush.

Ace’s U10 boys’ team of Ollie Marron, Adam Campbell, Senan Byrne, and Ruairi Cooney ran well in their heat but unfortunately missed out on a final place.

The U12 girls’ team of Ella Phillips, Hannah Black, Carla Walsh and Niamh Faulkner ran a great heat and qualified for their final.

U12 boys’ Samuel Plunket, Ryan Cambell, Alfie Marron and Tayo Lawrence ran a great race but narrowly missed out on a final spot in a very tough heat.

However the U16 girls’ quartet of Sholah Lawrence, Clodagh Cullen, Isabella Garcia and Kate Cullhane finished off the night in style by bringing home a silver medal!.

This success was particularly exciting for Clodagh who was participating in her first race!