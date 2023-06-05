Ace AC athletes double up with National success

Chloe Cooney with her proud grandparents after winning silver in the Junior 800m at the National Schools finals.

Chloe Cooney (second right) with her clubmates from Ace AC.

TULLAMORE proved to be a happy hunting ground for Ace AC as two of their athletes returned home with medals from the National Schools Track & Field Championships held last Saturday.

In all, six Ace AC members had qualified through the local and provincial stages to run in the prestigious Irish finals.

Chloe Cooney, Ciara O’Connor and Eimear Cooney all lined out in the colours of Sacred Heart Drogheda, Sophie Gartland represented Drogheda Grammar School, Sholah Lawrence was running for Greenhills Drogheda, Neil Culhane represented St Oliver’s CC and Shea O’Donnell competed for St Mary’s DS.

In the first race of the day, Sophie Gartland ran in the Senior Girls 100m but was carrying a niggling injury and despite battling well she missed out on a medal.

Next came Sacred Heart duo Chloe Cooney and Ciara O’Connor. Chloe is no stranger to National medals and she secured a superb silver in the Junior 800m with a personal best of 2:16.2.

Drawn in lane 8 she was aggressive from the start, took the lead in the first 200m and managed to maintain a top-two position throughout, ultimately missing out on gold to a very impressive Ulster athlete.

Battling close behind them, O’Connor finished in a brilliant fourth, also with a PB time of 2:18.

Lawrence and Eimear Cooney were up next in the Junior and Inter Girls 1500m respectively and both girls competed well in extremely strong fields, with Eimear just missing out on the medals in fourth place.

O’Donnell was up next in the Inter Boys 1500m and ran well, finishing in sixth place.

Ace’s second and final medal of the day was a National gold for Culhane in the Senior Boys 800m.

Culhane, just like Chloe Cooney, was in lane 8 and led from the 200m mark and never really looked in danger of losing that first place. He has just a couple more races to achieve a time of 1:49 that would secure him a place at the upcoming European U20s Championships.

On Sunday it was the turn of Ace’s U11 to U13 athletes to run in the Leinster Championships, also in Tullamore.

Ace had Tayo Lawrence, an U12 athlete, competing in the 600m and he came through his heat in second place to qualify for his second Leinster final in succession, finishing a very respectable 10th place.

U13 athlete Chloe Brennan then ran in the sprints and also got to the final, finishing in eighth position.

In the U13 boys events Nathan Robertson qualified through his heat and a semi, also finishing eighth in the final.

To cap off the day both Nathan and Chloe ran for Louth in the Leinster sprint relays, with Nathan picking up a third place and Chloe getting Leinster gold for the Wee County.