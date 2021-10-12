Abbie is the toast of Ardee

The Louth Cross-Country Championships began for the Ardee & District athletes with the Novice and Even Aged Juvenile events taking place at the Louth GAA Centre for Excellence in Darver.

The Ladies were up first in the Novice 3,000m and they set the bar with a super third place team medal and an individual win for Abbie Sheridan. There was wonderful running from Abbie and her teammates Michelle Lynch, Nicki Cadden and Tracey Gillespie.

The men soon followed in their Novice 6,000m, with Conor Lynch, Alan Malone, Tony Finegan, Connell Keenan and Robert McNeice producing a gallant effort to place just outside the medals in fourth, despite some wearing the Ardee colours for the first time.

Running for Ardee & District in the non-championship Under-8 races was the gutsy Rian Lynch who picked them off at the end to earn his joint third place position.

On the stroke of noon a posse of nine U-10 girls leapt into action in the 800m and ran their hearts out.

Competing were Evie Corcoran, Anna Maria Venckute, Grace Noon, Keira Flynn, Lexie McKenny, Evelyn Thornton, Ava Hickey, Sophia McKenny and Rhona Keenan, with Evelyn, Ava, Sophia and Rhona finishing highest to earn a second place team medal.

Another posse of U-10s took to the course for the Boys 800m and Ardee & District had Cian Fehily, Frank Sands, Alfie O’Sullivan, Liam Boyle, Sean McCormack, Sachin Chanda, Cillian Woods, Charlie Butler and Daniel Byrne competing.

A lot of these boys ran impressively out of age but still they only just missed out on the medals, placing fourth overall as a team.

The next race of the day was the Boys U-12 2,000m.

Ardee & District’s contingent of TomJoe McCormack, Shane Noone, Daniel Cirdei, Oran Lynch, Kristupas Ruskys, Jokubas Ruskys and newcomer Oskaras Venckus all stuck with it and encouraged each other, with TomJoe, Shane, Daniel and Oran finishing highest to earn a third-place team medal.

Finishing the day the club had a few individuals and newcomers experiencing the Louth Championships for the first time.

In the U-14 3,000m Molly Keenan surprised herself by finishing in the top 10 and newcomer Charlotte O’Shea gave her all to finish closely behind.

Sean Murphy and Luke Kenny ran courageously in the Boys U-14 3,000m and they were soon followed by Gabrielle Ruskyte and Charlie Sands who both ran out and age and finished comfortably in the U-16 4,000m.

Ardee & District were back at the Louth Championships for round two last weekend, this time competing in beautiful Bellurgan Park for the Intermediate and Uneven Aged Juvenile events.

The morning had a misty start to it, but it soon cleared to reveal a warm, sunny day, adding to the friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

In the Ladies race Bernie Balfe, Michelle Lynch, Belinda Rogers and Nicki Cadden ran a tough 4,000m but stuck with it to take home the third-place team medal in the Intermediate category.

Leaving the roads of the Cooley 10k Coast Run the day before, Danny Cirdei, Tony Finegan and Michael Pentony returned to the peninsula to run an impressive 8,000m in the Men’s event, each giving their all.

By lunchtime the club’s juveniles had arrived and up first were U-9 Girls Evie Corcoran, Tess Maguire and Evelyn Thornton.

Running 600m they gave their all, with Evelyn and Tess finishing in the top-10 medal positions.

Next were the U-9 Boys, namely Charlie Butler, Cillian Woods, Rian Lynch, Frank Sands and - competing for the first time - Sean Boyle and Usna Conlon.

The boys gave their all, smiling all the way, with Frank finishing in the top-10 medal positions.

It was now the turn of the U-11s and a massive jump in distance for these young boys and girls to 1500m.

Lily Maguire, Rhona Keenan, Lexie McKenny, Molly Clinton, TomJoe McCormack, Jokubas Ruskys, Kristupas Ruskys, Alfie O’Sullivan and newcomer Odhran Conlon all ran well.

Adding another 1,000m in distance, the U-13s ran their hearts out - Emma Boyle, Aoife Pentony, Oran Lynch, Max O’Sullivan and Daniel Cirdei.

Wrapping up the day were Molly Keenan, Charlotte O’Shea and Charlie Sands in the U-15 3500m and they never gave up, with Molly and Charlie both finishing in the top 10.