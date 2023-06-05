Aaron Hanlon in driving seat for Drogheda & District AC with victory in Meath

Mary Leech is all smiles after finishing second in her category at the Bohermeen 5K.

THE lure of a fast course and the promise of a post-race race barbecue ensured a quality field of athletes lined up for last Friday’s Bohermeen 5K road race - including a strong group from the Drogheda & District club.

Conditions on the evening were near perfect, with little or no wind, and the sound of the Starter’s pistol saw the leading runners straight down to business, quickly opening a gap on the rest of the field.

Among them were the Drogheda & District trio of Aaron Hanlon, Colin Leonard and Brian Martin, and the first mile was run in well under five minutes.

By the fourth kilometre it was down to a two-horse race as Hanlon forced the pace to open a small but irretrievable gap on Kevin McGrath from host club Bohermeen AC.

Hanlon held good form as he broke the tape in 15:07, with McGrath runner-up in 15:22.

Not far behind was Leonard who had a great run to finish sixth in 15:33, while Martin crossed the line in 12th place in 16:07.

With these points secured it was all down to the fourth man Paddy Murphy in the battle for team honours. Murphy gave a display of strong, controlled running to finish 99th in 18:56, which meant the Drogheda & District lads took fourth place in the men’s team category.

Others who ran well included Conor Cooney who was second in category (22:44), Barney Flannery (26:50) and Gerry McGeough (29:44).

In the Women’s race, Mary Leech showed most of her rivals a clean pair of heels when finishing second in category in a lively 18:55, and there’s more to come from her as the season progresses.

Also running were Roisin McGeough (24:25) and Nuala Reilly who ran well to win her category in 24:54.

Earlier in the week several of Drogheda & District’s athletes took on some of the finest runners north Dublin has to offer in the annual Balbriggan Summerfest 5K.

Liam Farrell was first home for the club, showing that the heat couldn’t slow him down with a spectacular result of 23:31. Not much time passed before Frank Brady finished with a more than satisfactory 25:58 and there was a notable result from Donal Branigan of 38:02.

Not to be outshone by a week of fantastic 5K results, several athletes slogged a several hour journey to the most prestigious but gruelling race in the south, the Cork City Marathon.

The day started off with warm, dry conditions, with little to no cooling wind from the sea.

But with a strong start on a course with copious amounts of hills to put you in your place, Drogheda & District’s athletes set out together on what had been a challenging undertaking.

First home for the club was Pat O’Grady with an astounding 2:53:28. O’Grady has been showing his strength lately, competing in several marathons including Boston City, and his Cork achievement shows that he has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

Not long after him Jonathan O’Brien and Dominic Branigan crossed the finish line with less than a minute between them, proving their several month training undertaking had paid off, with O’Brien finishing in 3:08:56 and Branigan hot on his heels in 3:09:46.

To finish off a perfect day of outstanding results, Paul Woods braved the Cork City Half-Marathon without any teammates to stand strong in 1:41:55.

And as if a week of middle and long-distance running achievements wasn’t enough, several Drogheda & District athletes competed in the Dublin Graded Meeting at the UCD track in Belfield over the weekend.

On a warm day and with a strong wind to fight against, there was a slew of outstanding performances in the men’s 400m and 1500m events, the most notable of which was James English placing first in his 400m heat with a dominant finish in a time of 56:82.

Not to be outdone, young Andrew Kelly showed that his strengths are getting better and better with a strong second place and PB result of 52:09, only narrowly missing out on winning his 400m heat by Charles Okafor (51.90).

In the 1500m heat young Matthew O’Shea showed again that strong athletics runs in his family, producing a remarkable time of 4:19.82.

English, Kelly and O’Shea have been showing top results for some time and the best may well be yet to come.

Other outstanding results on the day came from Alan Wade with a remarkable time of 4:45.13 in his 400m heat, and Michael Lundon and Mark O’Shea in their respective 1500m heats with 6:09.96 and 4:19.82 respectively.