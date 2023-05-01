Aaron Hanlon homes in to scoop Drogheda 10K title

Olympian Michelle Finn set a new course record when winning the Women's race in 33:49.

Some of the hundreds of children who took part in the kids races in West Street, as part of the Drogheda 10K.

THE last three months has seen plenty of midnight oil burnt as the hard-working Drogheda 10K Committee left no stone unturned in their efforts to make this year’s race the best yet.

The pre-race atmosphere in West Street was electric as runners completed their warm-up routines and handed over their running gear to friends and loved ones before making their way to the start line.

The town’s main street was transformed into a sea of colour and there was no shortage of spectators to offer encouragement and settle last-minute nerves.

This year’s race saw in excess of 1,500 runners toe the line for an event that is claimed to be the best 10K run in Ireland.

Conditions on the day were quite mild, which would have helped the runners, but the stiff breeze and driving rain didn’t help the middle-of-the-pack runners further down the field.

Once the gun went, it was down to business for the serious runners, with county titles and some decent cash prizes on offer for the elite runners.

The next six miles were all about hard, sustained running and no quarter was given as the lead runners churned out a terrific pace.

This year’s winner of the Men’s race was local man Aaron Hanlon who produced a devastating sprint finish to cross the line in 31:22.

This was a welcome return to form for Hanlon who has bags of potential over the longer distances, given his slight frame and immense strength.

Runner-up Eoin Richards from Dublin Track Club was just four seconds behind in what was a thrilling contest between two talented athletes, while third place went to David Scanlon from Rathfarnham AC in 32:00.

Next in for D&D was Brian Martin who finished fifth in 32:50, followed by Colin Leonard who was sixth in 33:05.

Thanks to the strong running Rodney Thornton, who was seventh in 33:33, the home club’s leading quartet took the honours in the open race team category, as well as the Louth team title in the county championships.

In the Women’s race, Olympian Michelle Finn had an impressive win in a new course record time of 33:49, followed by Mary Mulhare from Portlaoise AC who finished runner-up in 34:40.

Aine Cotter from North East Runners continued her spell of good form when taking third place in a lively 36:03, while first in for Drogheda & District was Fiona Kenna (13th in 41:58), followed by Eimear Mallon who ran a well judged race to finish 35th in 46:41.

Backed up by the strong running of Jane Glynn and Karen Murphy, these four combined well to take the third team prize in the Louth Championships.

Without a doubt, though, the real winners on the day were the 1,500 runners who took up the challenge to get fit, train hard and run the Drogheda 10K at the end of it all.

In a few days the aches and pains will have eased, but the memories of this year’s event will live long and hopefully inspire others to take up the challenge to test their ability against this unique course in the heart of the beautiful Boyne Valley.

Drogheda & District AC would like to thank its many generous sponsors who helped to make this race happen.