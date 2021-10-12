A winning start for Drogheda’s hungry Wolves

DROGHEDA WOLVES 82

TITANS 70

DROGHEDA Wolves took their first tentative steps in National League basketball last Saturday evening and got off to an impressive winning start against Titans of Galway.

Ballymakenny College played host to the Division 1 opener and despite current Covid regulations allowing for a maximum of only 100 people in the hall there was a great atmosphere thanks to the enthusiastic band of home supporters.

Hundreds more watched the match on the Wolves YouTube channel’s live video feed.

Gavin Garland’s charges had said his team would take at least four games to ‘run off the rust’, but to the outsider it seemed as if the Wolves – without a competitive game in more than 18 months, remember – had never been away.

After conceding the opening basket, they put seven points on the board without reply in the space of a minute. Fittingly, Wolves’ first-ever score in the National League was home-grown as a steal from the lightning quick Padraig McGroggan led to a brilliant three-pointer from his brother, the team captain Ciaran.

Adam Mullally, playing out of position at centre, and Portuguese import Guilherme Vilela were also on target before the skipper took his tally to five points. However, it was only in the closing three and a half minutes of the first quarter – straight after a Wolves timeout - that the Drogheda side put on the afterburners, out-scoring the Galway men 12-2 to stretch their advantage to 29-13.

The highlight was a brilliant ‘three’ from near the sideline by American new boy Jubie Alade, while Liam Woods also got among the scorers and Vilela and fellow countryman Tiago Pereira impressed with some big rebounds.

At the first-quarter interval the Titans coach complained to his team that they were asleep and their performance level wasn’t good enough.

The visitors changed tactics and adopted a full court press defence, but while they were more competitive after the restart the Galway side still lost the second period 15-12 as Wolves reached half-time 44-25 in front.

Pereira’s opening score of the quarter – after Woods had miraculously kept the ball in play near the sideline – was a highlight, so too an Alade basket that stemmed from a brilliant pass from Scott Summersgill.

Ciaran McGroggan’s second three-pointer of the evening – just 10 seconds before the half-time buzzer – must have felt like a dagger through Titans’ heart.

But whatever was said in the visitors’ huddle at the mid-way point in the game certainly worked a treat because they came out all guns blazing in quarter three and hit eight unanswered points – including their first ‘three’ of the match - to make it 44-33.

Pereira steadied the ship with three baskets in a row, but after Mullally missed two free throws the Titans bagged another eight points on the bounce and the gap was down to seven.

The Wolves were creaking at this stage, so Summersgill – who amazingly turns 50 in a few weeks’ time – could hardly have timed it better to hit back-to-back three-pointers.

Alade added his second ‘three’ of the night and entering the last quarter the Drogheda side still had a useful-looking lead of 63-49.

That advantage stretched further when Alade hit yet another maximum and Woods bagged a two and the gap was still a healthy 15 points at the mid-way point in the final quarter.

Once more Titans put on a mini burst of seven points, inspired by their brilliant Under-18 international Joe Coughlan, but yet again Wolves came up with a timely score through Pereira to put 10 points between the teams with a little over three minutes remaining.

Twice, though, in that last quarter the otherwise unflappable Coughlan missed back-to-back free throws and as a result Titans just couldn’t get close enough to set up a nail-biting finish.

The last couple of minutes was the Padraig McGroggan show as the young point guard from Duleek hit five points on the bounce to wrap up an impressive 82-70 first-night win for the Boynesiders.

It was a real team effort that secured the victory, while Titans made the long trip back to Galway in the knowledge that they relied much too heavily on Coughlan for scores.

DROGHEDA WOLVES: Ciaran McGroggan 11pts, Liam Woods 4, Padraig McGroggan 5, Adam Mullally 8, Scott Summersgill 6, Guilherme Vilela 13, Cian Crowley 3, Jubie Alade 20, Rafael Ruiz Martinez, Tiago Pereira 12, Danny Onianwa, Max Tyndall.

TITANS: Joe Coughlan 33pts, Jason Nwose, Comhghall McCormack 5, Sam Cassidy, Rando Kozlov 6, Hector Gonzalez, Brendan Hardman 2, Jackson Soper 8, Darragh Gleeson 2, Michael Okeke 4, Pete Brown 10.