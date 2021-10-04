No stone is left unturned as Drogheda Wolves make their National League bow

Ciaran McGroggan with American player Lucas Walford (left) who has returned to Drogheda Wolves this year, and Josh Bradanese who has left the club.

DROGHEDA Wolves captain Ciaran McGroggan says it’s important for his team to make a winning start as they count down to their first-ever National League match.

Galway Titans are the visitors to the Wolves’ new home at Ballymakenny College this coming Saturday (tip-off 7.30pm) and McGroggan believes there’s a lot of positive vibes in the camp ahead of this historic fixture.

“We had a runout the week before last against UCD’s Superleague team and there was a mixture of nerves and excitement beforehand,” McGroggan recalled.

“It got the jitters out of the way and we ended up losing by only six points against a top team. In fact if we’d been a bit sharper we could actually have beaten them, but that game will stand to us.

“There’s been a massive build-up to get ready for this and we’ve spent a lot of time in Ballymakenny College over the last two months, so we’re looking forward to getting going there.

“We’ve been preparing for this for three years, the club are ready now and the team are ready.”

McGroggan, who previously played for Bullets before they amalgamated with Drogheda Ladies to form one big club, enjoyed great success at a local level but has been impressed with how Wolves have embraced the professional game so far.

“It’s like going from an amateur soccer league to a professional one and no stone has been left unturned,” he reported.

“We’ve a strength and conditioning coach and a nutritionist and we all have to take a photo of every meal we eat - no selective photos or anything like that!

“It’s a shock to the system for a lot of guys but in a positive way. They’re actually enjoying the transition to a professional way of doing things.”

Whether that translates to good results remains to be seen, but McGroggan is upbeat ahead of the Titans’ visit to Drogheda.

“We have such a young team and only two guys in the squad have played at this level before, but we’ll be trying to get a craic at the top-four play-offs,” he said.

“It’s going to come down to how quickly the young guys adapt to the professional game. They are good enough, but mentally how will they adapt.

“The three professional guys who are here already are very sociable and have fitted in brilliantly, so the camaraderie in the squad is great.

“Titans have been in the National League before but dropped out, so they’re newcomers as well and we’ll be looking to get off to a good start and set a benchmark.

“If we want to be competitive in this league we will have to beat them.”