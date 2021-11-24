Night of mixed emotions and an uncertain future

After a night of mixed emotions what next for Dundalk ?

That’s the thought that occupied the minds of many of the club’s loyal fans who turned up on Friday night in big numbers for the final game of the season against European hopefuls Derry City.

Within the cocktail of emotions that showered the occasion there was the relief in seeing the long ownership saga ended with the club returning to a local consortium but the satisfaction of witnessing the transition was also mixed with the sadness in knowing that several players who were an integral part of a glorious era at Oriel Park were moving on to pastures new, ushering in the realistic view that some will be hard to replace.

The makeshift team fielded for the game that was deprived of key players through injury and suspension rode on that tide of emotions during a first half in which they dominated yet got the meagre return of just the one goal for all their endeavours.

Unfortunately they conceded a deflected goal just before the break a goal which inspired Derry to raise the level of their performance for the second half in which they secured a winning goal courtesy of a very controversial offside decision by the assistant referee.

It was but one of a number of poor decisions by the officials with Dundalk having three good shouts for a penalty waved away by referee Noel Doyle but even allowing for those decisions going against them the home team had sufficient chances and played sufficiently well to earn something from the game.

Their cause wasn’t helped by the surprising and controversial decision by manager, Vinny Perth to leave Michael Duffy out of the team because the player is returning to his home town club for next season.

It was a decision that baffled fans and indeed the new owners, for they shared the view that Duffy being a good professional always gave his best for the club and for those reasons there should have been no concern over his involvement in the game.

The decision to leave him sitting on the bench for the entire game was made by the manager, but while his motives may have been genuine and sincere, he showed scant regard for supporters who, despite the fact that the points on offer were more valuable to Derry, wanted to see their season end on a high note with a win.

Leaving out possibly his best player also left Perth and the club open to the accusation that they damaged the integrity of the League, for Bohemians who were contesting 4th position and a possible European place with Derry can’t be too happy that Dundalk didn’t play their best available team.

It wasn’t that Perth had a ready made replacement for Duffy, for he opted to play Sami Ben Amar in place of his Derry bound winger, but the reality is that the Frenchman has failed to impress in his few months at the club, and not surprisingly was replaced after 53 minutes by the equally disappointing Daniel Kelly who also could be on his way out of the club.

It did look at one stage during the second half when Dundalk were struggling with Derry’s renewed energy that Perth was about to call in Duffy from the bench, with the player appearing to make himself available at one stage, but in the end he wasn’t used, and in failing to give the player the opportunity to say his final farewell to the fans after a 211 appearances, 54 goals, 96 assists and helping to secure six major trophies, the manager may have written his own epitaph at the club.

The Duffy omission apart, there will be mixed views about Perth’s future at the club for it cannot be ignored that he guided the club to unprecedented success in his first season in charge, and played a key part in warding off the threat of relegation when he returned mid season.

He may already have suspected in the time since the new owners took control that his days were numbered at the club, and his decision to leave Duffy out of the team for Friday night may have been an act of defiance, making the point in a very public way that he was his own man.

If, as suspected, it will be the manager’s last game in charge he will rue the fact that he was deprived of the services of the suspended Will Patching and Greg Sloggott in midfield for Dundalk struggled badly in that area, despite the impressive efforts of Sean Murray who constantly had to vacate the isolated left flank area he was allocated to supplement the over worked midfield.

Another who battled well in a position in which he is not accustomed was Cameron Dummigan, who coped well in the holding midfield role, again showing that his versatility is a vital component for any squad.

Fans are hoping that both Dummigan and Murray will be top of the new owners list when they seek to assemble a squad for next season, for both have earned the offer of new contracts as have Daniel Cleary, Darragh Leahy (although his form has slipped of late), Greg Sloggott, and of course Patrick Hoban whose signature is essential if Dundalk are to maintain a challenging position in the League.

As for the rest well there will be no rush to renew their contracts and it is highly unlikely that the ‘foreign legion’ of players, recruited at great expense during the last year will even be a target for other LOI clubs.

Central to the new owners plans for the club will be recruiting the right manager for the job as well as defining a strategy and budget for the squad for next season.

Already the search has started for a new manager and the objective will be to find a man with the credentials to match those of Stephen Kenny.

It won’t be easy to find such a man.

Equally important will be the budget allocated for players to the new manager, for while many feel that promising young players such as Ryan O’Kane who did well when given 30 minutes on Friday night, and Mayowa Animasahun have a bright future at the club, it is vital that a core of experienced players should form the backbone of the squad.

Dundalk, regarded as one of the premier clubs in the country, can’t be also rans, they need to be challenging for the top prizes, and if the solid base of support that has been built up over the last successful seven seasons is allowed ebb away through a failure of the team to be in a challenging position for honours then all the grand plans for taking the club back to it’s roots will fall on deaf ears.

For that reason the new owners must make it a priority in the coming weeks to tie down players already at the club who can form the backbone of the squad while at the same time trying to recruit promising young players hungry for a chance at a big club like Dundalk.

The change of ownership to the local consortium has returned the club to people who know their football, who will not be want to avoid the mistakes made by the previous owners but whose ambitions for the club will be immediately judged on their recruitment policy in the coming weeks.