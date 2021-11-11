New Dundalk FC owners seeking stability and fan involvement

Dundalk FC’s new owners are looking into the possibility of offering fans a stake in the club through a co-op style membership scheme that would include a seat on the board.

While the initial supporters’ share would be in the region of a 10 per cent stake, it’s hoped the scheme could be expanded and strengthened in future years, with the ultimate aim of establishing a fully fan-owned club.

In the meantime, the immediate priority for the consortium, headed by former owner Andy Connolly and STATSports founders Alan Clarke and Sean O’Connor, is to restore some badly-needed stability to the Oriel Park club in 2022.

While they weren’t formally identified in a statement released by the club on Wednesday night, the trio reached agreement with Peak6 to return the club to local hands, following a period of due diligence and then more intensive negotiations over the last week or so.

It’s understood the main stumbling block during the talks was the amount of cash the American owners would leave in the club coffers. It was agreed quite early in the process that the actual purchase price would be nominal.

Sources close to the deal have revealed that the new owners felt they needed some capital to be left in the club to ‘tie up loose ends’, so that they can use their own investment to keep the team competitive on the pitch next season.

It has been suggested the figure left by the Americans could be in the region of €250,000.

It’s understood the new owners hope to tie down up to 10 of the existing squad on new contracts as soon as possible, with only defender Andy Boyle and a couple of younger players currently under contract beyond the end of the current season.

Sources have suggested that STATSports duo Clarke and O’Connor may be able to take advantage of their extensive contacts in English football and further afield to unearth new signings, including loan deals.

Off the pitch, getting the ball rolling on the club’s 2022 Club Licence is also a pressing priority.

While the futures of Director of Football Jim Magilton and Head Coach Vinny Perth are up in the air, it seems certain that Martin Connolly will return in some capacity, having been cut adrift by Peak6.

The former club COO was central in the takeover negotiations with Peak6 alongside O’Connor, with Andy Connolly and Clarke remaining in the background. Former club chairman Mike Treacy .is believed to have been involved in the talks on the Peak6 side.

While the consortium don’t pretend to have wads of cash to throw around, fans have been eagerly anticipating the takeover for some time and the news a deal had been done was widely welcomed on social media following two years of turmoil.

Peak6 took charge at the end of 2017 and Dundalk won back-to-back League titles in 2018 and 2019 under Stephen Kenny and Vinny Perth respectively.

However, the appointment of Filipo Giovagnoli and the failure of some expensive foreign signings to make an impact led supporters to turn on club chairman, Bill Hulsizer, father of Peak6 owner Matt.

A string of high-profile departures, including Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy, and the failure to tie players down to new deals, was the final straw for many supporters.