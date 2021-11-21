Naomh Mairtin on to something special after impressive Leinster debut

Naomh Mairtin 2-16

Rathvilly 1-5

The competition may be different, but the result and manner of the performance from Naomh Mairtin was the same - a ruthlessly efficient 14-point win in what was their first foray into Leinster.

The step up in the levels will come, Rathvilly simply didn’t bring it, or weren’t allowed to such was Fergal Reel’s side’s eagerness on the day. Eager being the word because there is a real sense around the Monasterboice camp that they want to do well provincially and have firmly set their targets on doing so.

If that is to be the case, they got the perfect start.

A big statement victory at home with the luxury of emptying the bench and resting some key players ahead of another battle in a fortnight’s time against Wexford champions Shelmaliers.

The performance just screamed confidence, a team with full belief in what they are doing.

Jack Murphy and JP Rooney were the only changes from the senior final win over the Mochta’s. In came Val Leddy and Bryan McQuillan, while on the other side, Rathvilly had to start without their goalkeeper Robbie Molloy, full back Paul Curran and wing forward Colin Byrne.

Having just secured the shock Carlow title the Sunday previously, Rathvilly needed everything to go their way and with those omissions, they were up against it from the very start.

Despite playing against the wind, Sam Mulroy opened the scoring and the opening quarter was largely competitive. Alan Kelly curled over a sideline with that strong wind and Kevin Murphy levelled again with the first point Naomh Mairtin conceded from play since Rob Carr scored in the senior semi-final.

That stout defence would be seen in Conor Morgan’s marking of the Carlow championship’s top scorer Brian Murphy, Morgan held him to a point from a free and scored one himself to make it 0-4 to 0-2 at the first half water break.

The Louth champions then opened up a ten point lead in a devastating blitz at the end of the first half. Val Leddy pointed after a patient move and from that kick out replacement goalkeeper Tom Pilkington went short and Sam Mulroy was on to it in a flash.

Mulroy intercepted and quickly found Conor Whelan, who, still had a lot to do and could have taken the easy point, but he went for the jugular and punished the Carlow champions.

The goal shook Rathvilly and broke their resolve and while they were still shell-shocked Mulroy could have added another goal, but he punched over the bar.

Then John Clutterbuck burnt his marker on the outside and the impressive Leddy - who will no doubt start the next day - chose a great angled run to cut through the Barrowsiders defence to effectively seal the game. Whelan curled over a beauty to end the stunning sequence.

Murphy would muster a response with an excellent point again but with the scores 2-7 to 0-4 at half time the second half was only going to be a box ticking exercise.

And that was exactly what it was. Bar a Jake Elliott free upon the resumption, Naomh Mairtin completely controlled the game. Mulroy kicked five second-half scores and Wayne Campbell continued his fine scoring form with another wonderful long range brace.

With the intensity sucked out of the occasion, Rathvilly did find the back of the net themselves when Conor O’Neill lashed home a rebounded 14-yard free from Brian Smith.

However, JP Rooney would have the final say on a historic day for the Naomh Mairtin club with a free he craftily won himself.

You get the feeling this could be the start of something special.

Naomh Mairtin: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Thom Sullivan, Conor Morgan (0-01); John Clutterbuck, Seán Healy, Conor Healy; Wayne Campbell 0-2, Evan Whelan, Val Leddy 1-1, Eoghan Callaghan, Stephen Campbell; Sam Mulroy 0-8 (5f), Conor Whelan 1-3, Bryan McQuillan. Subs: JP Rooney 0-1(f) for McQuillan (47) Paul Berrill for Callaghan (54) Joe McGrane for S Campbell (57), Connor Smyth for M Whelan (57).

Rathvilly: Tom Pilkington; Jeffrey O’Donoghue, Barry John Molloy, Dara Curran; Pauric Deering, Conor Doyle, Josh Moore; Brendan Murphy, Ed Finnegan; Kevin Murphy 0-2, Alan Kelly 0-1(s/l), Eric Molloy; Brian Murphy 0-1(f), Brian Smith, Jake Elliott 0-1(f). Subs: Padhraig Bolger for Kelly (42), Conor O’Neill 1-0 for Elliott (44) Diarmuid Gavin for O’Donoghue (47) Luke Coleman for Brian Murphy (47), Padraic Byrne for Deering(47)

Referee: Fergal Smyth (Offaly)