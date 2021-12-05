Naomh Mairtin left Shel-shocked as Louth’s poor provincial record rumbles on

Naomh Mairtin's Eoghan Callaghan looks for options as Sean Keane Carroll closes in for Shelmaliers. Picture: Kieran Carr

Shelmaliers 2-6

Naomh Mairtin 1-7

Louth’s poor record in the Leinster Senior Club Championship continued as Naomh Mairtin suffered a shock defeat to Wexford champions Shelmaliers in an incident-packed quarter-final showdown in Haggardstown.

With a juicy double incentive of a semi-final spot in Croke Park on the line, it was the underdogs who rose to the occasion, plundering 2-4 without reply in a 13-minute spell either side of half-time to leave the hosts chasing the game.

Naomh Mairtin had their chances at the death, and should probably have forced extra-time at the very least, but Sam Mulroy and JP Rooney both uncharacteristically fired wide from close range in injury-time.

The Jocks could have even nicked after that, as in the sixth minute of injury-time Val Leddy played pinball with the Shelmalier defence in the square, but was denied three times by sensational blocks on the goal line after great work by Jack Murphy to engineer the opening.

But Naomh Mairtin will have bigger regrets than not salvaging something with those last-gasp chances.

They looked to be cruising to Croke Park after 23 minutes when a Mulroy free opened a 1-3 to 0-1 lead.

Conor Whelan showed great composure to fire home the opening goal 10 minutes earlier, and while Shelmaliers were giving as good as they got in general play, the Jocks did seem to have a significant edge in the attacking stakes at that stage.

But Shelmaliers finished the opening half with a flourish, kicking 1-2 in just over two minutes to level it up at the break, 1-3 apiece.

The goal, brilliantly put on a plate for Eoghan Nolan by Simon Donohoe, was a double whammy for Naomh Mairtin as they lost goalkeeper Craig Lynch to a black card following a clash with Padraig O’Leary.

Fergal Reel chose to sacrifice Val Leddy to bring Joe Gordon on for the 10 minutes, and the sub ‘keeper was stooping to pull the ball out of his net within four minutes of the re-start.

To be fair to Gordon, there was nothing he could have done to deny Ross Banville, who found himself unmarked and in acres of space at the back post to grab Aaron Murphy’s centre and fire to the net.

Murphy and Glen Malone added points to round off that devastating purple patch for Shelmaliers, who now had a significant 2-5 to 1-3 lead to protect.

Naomh Mairtin were back at the full compliment following Lynch’s return to the fray, but the very same fate befell Shelmaliers when their goalkeeper Craig McCabe hauled down Sam Mulroy en route to goal.

They too had to sacrifice an outfield player, Aaron Murphy, to bring in Aodhan Foley temporarily and Naomh Mairtin made good use of the numerical advantage to whittle the deficit back to a single point, as four Sam Mulroy frees in as many minutes made it 2-5 to 1-7.

But the Jocks hit the self-destruct button again moments later when Graham Staples intercepted a short kick-out from Lynch intended for Conor Healy and fired over. The home side were just lucky it wasn’t a third goal.

It did turn out to be Shelmaliers last score and they hadsome desperate defending to do in the closing stages, particularly in injury-time after losing Staples to a second yellow card.

But Mulroy and Rooney couldn’t provide the Mairtins with the inspiration they needed and while the Shelmalier goal lad a charmed life with Leddy’s triple-chance, they probably just about deserved to hang on and force a semi-final clash with Naas at Croke Park on Saturday week.

For Naomh Mairtin this will go down as a missed opportunity to make a mark on Leinster in their first ever provincial campaign, but they just didn’t rise to their own high standards on the day and paid the ultimate price.

But while the Jocks are novices on this stage, it’s a familiar hard-luck story for their manager Fergal Reel and Louth teams in general. Since Mattock’s final appearance in 2002 only two Wee County teams have reached the last four in the senior grade, Mattock again in 2005 and Sean O’Mahony’s in 2016.

Naomh Mairtin: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Thom Sullivan, Conor Healy; John Clutterbuck, Seán Healy, Conor Morgan; Wayne Campbell, Evan Whelan; Val Leddy, Eoghan Callaghan, Stephen Campbell; Sam Mulroy 0-6f Conor Whelan 1-0, JP Rooney 0-1. Subs: Joe Gordon for V Leddy (29), Val Leddy for J Gordon (39), Gavan Mooney for W Campbell (51), Thomas Clarke for G Mooney (59).

Shelmaliers: Craig McCabe; Andre O’Brien; Simon Donohoe, James Cash; Graham Staples, Brian Malone, Simon Donohoe; Glen Malone 0-2 (1mk), Aidan Cash; Sean Keane Campbell, Conor Hearne, Aaron Murphy; Jody Donohoe, Padraig O’Leary, Eoghan Nolan. Subs: Aodhan Foley for A Murphy (43), Mark Power for P O’Leary (48), Aaron Murphy for A Foley (53), Eoin Doyle for A Cash (54), Kyle Roche for A Murphy (60).

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath).