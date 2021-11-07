Magnificent Mairtins power to back-to-back Louth titles

Naomh Mairtin 1-15

St Mochta’s 0-7

Champions Naomh Mairtin crushed St Mochta’s Joe Ward dreams as they powered to back-to-back county titles with a near-perfect performance in Ardee.

The favourites tag fitted the Jocks like a glove as they dictated the tempo from start to finish, ensuring as one-sided a final as you’re likely to see at this level.

St Mochta’s were simply out-classed, forced to scavenge for scraps in the middle third and as a result they failed to score from open play over the 60 minutes.

It has been a fairytale season for the Villagers, but their opponents had no intention of giving them a happy ending.

They’re good enough and young enough to come again, but this was a harsh lesson in what it takes to land Louth football’s top prize.

In last year’s final against Ardee St Mary’s, Noamh Mairtin needed a bit of a luck-in-running to land their first ever title, but this was a completely different game and performance.

Sam Mulroy, Conor Whelan and John Clutterbuck settled the nerves with early points and they also kicked three wides as St Mochta’s struggled to get to the pace of the game.

A couple of frees from the ever-reliable Declan Byrne finally settled St Mochta’s and after what had been a ropey start for the first-time finalists, trailing 0-3 to 0-2 wasn’t a bad first-quarter return.

However, a rash challenge by Danny Kindlon on Sam Mulroy saw the Mochta’s midfielder sin-binned until first-half injury-time and with a numerical advantage the champs kicked five points without reply to lead by six at the interval, 0-8 to 0-2.

St Mochta’s were just starting to exert an influence on the game prior to Kindlon’s departure, and they were possibly guilty of dropping too deep as they sought to limit the damage before the break.

As they’ve proved all year, giving Naomh Mairtin a six-point cushion is never a wise move and they never once looked like relinquishing it.

They have a near-complete footballer in Sam Mulroy and he started to boss the game in his usual power-packed manner, but he was ably supporter by the likes of Sean Healy, Wayne Campbell, Stephen Campbell and Conor Whelan.

In fact, there was just too much danger for St Mochta’s to deal with and they spent the second-half fighting fires all over the pitch.

By the second water break the Jocks had increased their lead to eight and when play resumed they put the issue beyond all doubt as Mulroy landed a stunning 50m free and Jack Murphy had a rasping shot at goal tipped over by Jason Callan.

But the score that truly ended St Mochta’s hopes was a penalty and it was a controversial one as Philip Englishby’s challenge on Mulroy appeared to come just outside the area. But Englishby was perhaps lucky not to receive a black card instead of the yellow Derek Ryan did produce.

Mulroy dusted himself down to fire the spot kick low to Callan’s right, making it 1-14 to 0-4.

A worrying injury to substitute Stephen McCooey following a ‘robust’ challenge by Mick Fanning delayed the Jocks celebrations as a waiting ambulance ferried the young attacker for hospital.

Fanning picked up a straight red card ending his involvement after just eight minutes on the pitch, not the outcome he or McCooey would have been hoping for.

But when Ryan finally called a halt to proceedings the Jocks didn’t let the one-sided nature of their victory dampen their magic moment and they celebrated just as vociferously as their maiden title 12 months earlier.

They have no equals in Louth at the moment, easily brushing aside the second best team in the county.

Fergal Reel is renowned for his meticulous planning and he had his players perfectly primed for St Mochta’s, picking his match-ups wisely, but perhaps more importantly, depriving them of oxygen around the middle and cutting off the supply lines to Declan and Ciaran Byrne.

Victory makes it six Joe Wards for the Armagh man and he’s now on track to achieve the three-in-a-row that proved so elusive during his time with Patrick’s.

Leinster also proved a bit of a bogey for Reel at the Pat’s, but a kind-ish draw sees the Jocks face the Carlow champs at home in the opening round, and if they negotiate that challenge they’re at home again against the Wexford winners in the quarter-finals.

COVID-19 robbed the Mairtins of their chance to shine on the provincial stage last year, so it will be a whole new experience for them on Sunday week, but they have more than enough class and experience to make their mark.

That, of course, is for another day. For now they can bask in the glory of a devastating double.

Naomh Mairtin: Craig Lynch; Conor Healy, Thomas Sullivan, Conor Morgan; Mark Whelan, Sean Healy, John Clutterbuck 0-2; Wayne Campbell 0-2, Evan Whelan; Jack Murphy 0-1, Eoghan Callaghan, Stephen Campbell; Conor Whelan 0-3 (1f, 1mk), Sam Mulroy 1-7 (1-0pen, 6f, 1’45’), JP Rooney. Subs: Brian McQuillan for JP Rooney (42), Val Leddy for Jack Murphy (53), Mick Fanning for C Morgan (55), Conor Smyth for E Callaghan (56), Eoin Wright for J Clutterbuck (60).

St Mochta’s: Jason Callan; David Lennon, Ben Goss Kieran, Andrew English; Liam Lawlor, Conor Garland, Oisin Callan; Danny Kindlon, Gerry Garland; Jamie Farrell, Philip Englishby, Craig Lennon; Ciaran Byrne 0-1f, Declan Byrne 0-6f, Darren McMahon. Subs: Stephen McCooey for O Callan (35), Ciaran McMahon for J Farrell (44), Cormac Smyth for B Goss Kieran (53), Owen Lennon for A English (59), Eamon O’Neill for S McCooey (60+8).

Referee: Derek Ryan.