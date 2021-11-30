Louth to face a few familiar faces in 2022

Louth will face a familiar foe in the opening round of next year’s Leinster Championship with Carlow standing between Mickey Harte’s team and a quarter-final date with Kildare.

They will also renew old acquaintances in their final Allianz League game with a trip to face Colin Kelly’s Wicklow in a tie that could well have consequences at either end of the Division 3 table.

In the Leinster draw Mickey Harte and his players would have been reasonably happy to avoid Laois and Offaly in the preliminary round, which sees the six teams that didn’t make it to the 2021 semi-finals compete for three-quarter-final spots.

Offaly were Louth’s conquerors at the same stage this summer, edging a pulsating contest in Navan after extra-time.

The draws have only been made as far as the quarter-finals with the semi-final pairings to be revealed after the last-eight clashes are played.

In the Allianz League the Reds face four away assignments and three at home.

They start with a home game against Laois, followed by back-to-back away trips to Longford and Limerick.

They then have Westmeath at home, followed by Fermanagh away in the only Saturday night game on the schedule.

They host fellow promoted side Antrim in the penultimate round before that mouth-watering clash with Kelly’s Wicklow in Aughrim.

Promotion from Division 3 comes with the added bonus this year of entering the All-Ireland race in the Championship, whereas if they don’t finish in the top two in Division 3 Louth will enter the Tailteann Cup, a competition that would likely afford them more games at the height of summer.

With the O’Byrne Cup now back on the schedule, Louth will kick off their season on Saturday January 8th away to Longford, followed by a trip to Dublin the following Wednesday, January 12th.

Their first home game will be against Offaly on Saturday January 15th.

The winners of Louth’s group will advance straight to the final.

With county teams permitted to return to full training next week, Harte has made wholesale changes to his senior panel, promoting between 10-12 of last season’s under-20 panel to an extended squad of around 45.

It’s believed many of the new recruits will continue to train with the seniors in a development type set-up even if they aren’t making the match-day squads week-to-week.

As well as letting a number of last year’s fringe squad go, Harte will have to plan for the 2022 campaign without Declan Byrne and Emmet Carolan as both players are reported to have stepped away from the panel.