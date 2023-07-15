Louth teen Logan Hoey makes quite the impression at Mondello Park

The Patrician High School student, along with his father, Anthony, built a car for the Patch Tyre Equipment Junior MINI Challenge in the weeks running up to the event, only finishing the car at the circuit the day before the race meeting.

Despite this, Logan was immediately on the pace, going second fastest in the Free Practice session before qualifying. In his first ever qualifying session, Logan took third place, before going one better, crossing the line in second at the end of the opening race. Even more impressive was his pace. Despite his complete lack of experience, his fastest lap was just over half a second off that of race winner and championship leader Bobby-Joe McFall.

In the second race of the day, Logan, who only turned 14 in June, managed to take the lead early on to the delight of his family and supporters. At the flag. the delighted Dundalk driver was second once again, and this time his fastest lap was a mere three tenths off the fastest.

The Louth area has a long history of producing some of the fastest drivers in the country, with Tommy Byrne, famously being named as being ‘faster then Senna’ by Eddie Jordan and Brian Hearty having won more races than anyone else in the history of Mondelllo Park. With the likes of Kian O'Brien, who is a front runner in the Fiesta ST Championship, and now young Logan Hoey, it seems that this trend won't end any time soon.