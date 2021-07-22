Louth pay heavy price for early jitters in Newry

A soft early goal proved a hard lesson for Louth as Down booked a safe passage to the quarter-finals as IFC Group D winners on Sunday.

That leaves Louth and Offaly to battle it out in a winner-takes-all showdown next weekend.

Having already defeated the Faithful side in the Division 4 semi-finals and with the knowledge that they can improve significantly on this display, the Reds still have all too play for.

They were the better team for large chunks of the game at a sweltering Paric Esler, but a nervy and error-ridden opening 12 minutes proved extremely costly in a low-scoring contest.

The hosts started at a high tempo and had 1-3 on the board before Louth managed to draw breath.

The goal was a real sucker punch, coming with just 90 seconds on the clock and largely of Louth’s own making.

Down had kicked an early wide, but Una Pearson’s resulting kick-out seemed to catch fullback Sarah Quinn unawares and Down’s Aisling Cull was in like a flash to win possession and fire to the net.

Natasha Ferris added two quick frees in the sixth and ninth minutes as Louth struggled to contain Down’s runners from deep.

Midfielder Aisling Keown put six between the sides and with Louth only managing one effort at the target during that same spell from a long-range Kate Flood free, it looked bleak for the visitors.

However, they slowly started to gain a foothold and Lauren Boyle converted a free just before the first water break to make it 1-3 to 0-1.

Two further frees after the resumption from Laura Collins and Boyle again cut the gap to a goal, but at that stage Louth still hadn’t managed an attempt at the target from open play, let alone a score, and that was a worry in what was developing into a very cagey affair.

Having an early lead rto defend suited Down no end as they dropped players behind the ball and broke in numbers, but their scores dried up significantly too, as they failed to hit the target for over 20 minutes.

In fact McKeown’s effort that made it 1-3 to no score on 13 minutes was their last of the opening half.

Louth couldn’t really make inroads against a well-drilled home defence, however, and that early goal stood between the teams at half-time, 1-3 to 0-3.

If Louth spend much time doing the forensics on this defeat, their second-half profligacy in front of the posts will sting every bit as much as Down’s early goal.

They kicked eight wides after the break, adding to three in the first-half, for a grand total of 11 and that was never going to cut the mustard in a game that produced only 14 scores and a mere eight from open play.

The heat no doubt had a part to play in that, but ultimately Louth left their shooting boots at home.

They had two wides notched before the second-half was even two minutes old and to rub salt in those wounds Down made it 1-4 to 0-3 with their first attack, as Aisling Cull once again drew first blood.

Louth’s best spell in the game saw them reduce Down’s cushion to the minimum.

Collins kicked their first point from play of the afternoon and Rice followed up with a free won by her Cooley teammate Lauren Boyle.

A trademark Kate Flood run and point made it 1-4 to 0-6 and Louth looked capable of kicking on to win the game at that stage.

But Down’s response was instant as they broke down the field for Laoise Duffy point less than a minute later.

But Louth remained in the ascendency, only for their shooting to let them down time and again.

They kicked five wides in a row during a 15-minute spell in which neither team managed to register a score.

A yellow card for Denise McKenna definitely checked their momentum as they would only get the Clans player back for the final few minutes.

It was unclear if the card was for an accumulation of ‘ticks’ or for a high tackle, but if it was the latter, it was definitely harsh.

The introduction of Eimear Byrne helped to inject some impetus around the middle third during McKenna’s sin-binning, but Down defended stoutly.

Still, Louth had their chances to at least level thae game before the playing numbers were evened up for the final few minutes.

This time it definitely was an accumulation of fouls that saw Meghan Doherty walk and with just two minutes of normal-time remaining, she wouldn’t be back.

But crucially it was Down who struck next as the impressive Natasha Ferris fired over to make it 1-6 to 0-6 with the time remaining now at the referee’s discretion.

A soft Niamh Rice point that somehow bounced over a hesitant Aisling Burns and the crossbar may have seemed like mere consolation, but it may yet prove crucial should next weekend’s pivotal clash with Offaly end in a draw.

The Faitfhul lost to Down by three last week, so Louth now boast a slightly better score difference, which will kick in if the sides finish level.

Wayne Freeman will be asking his players for a hefty improvement on this display, but a win over Offaly is certainly well within his team’s grasp.

The prize would be a quarter-final clash with either Laois or Kildare, more likely the former if they can see off Roscommon this weekend.

Down: Aisling Burns; Orna Kelly, Ciara Byrne, Cara Cunningham; Orla Duffy, Meghan Doherty, Kim White; Aoife Keown 0-1, Oonagh Lavery; Niamh Scullion, Aisling Cull 1-1, Laoise Duffy 0-1; Aoife Laverty, Natasha Ferris 0-3 (2f), Sarah Dougherty. Subs: Jessica Foy for A Laverty (39), Amy McGivern for A Cull (47), Anna Marie Magee for S Dougherty (51), Aimee Greene for O Kelly (53).

Louth: Una Pearson; Eilis Hand, Sarah Quinn, Eimear Murray; Michell McMahon, Shannen McLaughlin, Ceire Nolan; Aine Breen, Denise McKenna; Aoife Russell, Kate Flood 0-1, Rebecca Carr; Laura Collins 0-2 (1f), Lauren Boyle 0-2f, Niamh Rice 0-2 (1f). Subs: Eimear Byrne for L Boyle (47), Roisin Kavanagh for L Collins (57).

Referee: Maggy Farrelly (Cavan).