Louth GAA to support ‘Plan B’ at Special Congress

LOUTH GAA will vote for Motion 19 – aka ‘Plan B’ – at this weekend’s Special Congress.

At a special meeting held to debate the motions, it emerged that the Louth senior squad is in favour of Motion 19, whereas Mickey Harte and his management team would prefer to retain the status quo of knockout quarter-finals and the Tailteann Cup for Division 3 and 4 teams.

The Louth management committee is in favour of Motion 19 too, and after a short debate clubs also gave the so-called Plan B the thumbs up.

As expected there was zero appetite for Motion 18,which proposes to re-draw provincial championships into four groups of eight.

If adopted, Motion 19 would see the existing provincial championships moved to February and March and they would no longer have a bearing on the race for Sam Maguire or the new second-tier Tailteann Cup.

Instead Championship status would be dictated by the National League , which would take place in April and May ahead of knockout quarter-finals and the Tailteann Cup.

The general consensus among delegates was that Motion 19 would provide more games for weaker counties, which would be good for Louth in the long run.

Louth will be represented at Special Congress by chairman Peter Fitzpatrick, secretary Bob Doheny and Central Council delegate Pat Toner.