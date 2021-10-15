Louth GAA confirms SFC semi-final postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Louth GAA has confirmed that a COVID-19 outbreak in the Newtown Blues club has led to the postponement of the club’s Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship semi-final against champions Naomh Mairtin on Sunday.

It’s understood that at least one senior player has tested positive, and another is a close contact, with more players, who are displaying symptoms, due to be tested in the coming days.

The semi-final has been re-fixed for the bank holiday Monday, October 25th at 3pm and the postponement has forced the CCC to put the county final back a week to November 7th.

The Louth GAA statement read:

“Louth GAA confirm that this Sunday’s Louth Senior Football Championship semi-final with Naomh Mairtin and Newtown Blues was postponed due to Covid-19.

“Prior to the commencement of the Club Championships, guidelines on postponements due to Covid-19 were issued to all clubs from the CCC and these guidelines were followed by all parties which resulted in this decision.

“Louth GAA and Newtown Blues sought advice from Public Health on this matter and we thank Public Health Louth for their help.

“We thank Naomh Mairtin for the co-operation. We hope all that are suffering with COVID-19 at this time are safe and well.”

Until now the Club Championships have passed off without any disruptions due to COVID-19, however, the county board did opt to scrap promotion and relegation from the county leagues during the summer due to outbreaks in a number of clubs.