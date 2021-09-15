Louth County Board: Absence doesn’t make the heart grow fonder

Absence didn’t make the heart grow fonder as the Louth County Board held its first full meeting in over six months on Tuesday night.

Amidst the surreal surroundings of a marquee at the Clan Na Gael grounds, club delegates vented their frustrations over CCC resignations, a lack of county board meetings and the scrapping of promotion and relegation from the county leagues.

The exchanges were more frank than heated, but few punches were pulled as six months worth of business was tended to on the night.

The first flashpoint emerged over the resignation of Sean McClean and Stephen Murphy as chair and secretary of the CCC (Competitions Control Committee).

County Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick offered Mr McClean the opportunity to address the meeting on the matter.

Still vice chair of the full board, Mr McClean said under his leadership the CCC always tried to work closely with clubs and keep them informed at all times and ensure the playing majority were “playing football”.

He said he felt they did a decent job, but that COVID was a “big challenge”.

He said he had prepared a two-page document about his decision to resign, but he had decided at the last minute not to go into the detail.

"The bottom line is we weren’t left to do the job we we were appointed to do. We felt we did a good job, but that seemingly wasn’t good enough.

"All I would say is we weren’t so much asked to step aside, as we were pushed.”

The Hunterstown Rovers chairperson thanked clubs for their co-operation during his time at the helm and wished the CCC luck in the future.

McClean’s predecessor as CCC chair, Thomas McQuillan, said that the general perception following the resignations was that the county chairperson and secretary were interfering with CCC business, and if that was the case, “it’s a disgrace”.

"I held that position for many years under different chairmen and, while advice was offered at times, we were always left to do the job.”

County secretary Bob Doheny took exception with those comments, stating he never once interfered with fixtures and asked for the accusation to be withdrawn.

When asked if the alleged “interference” had made his position untenable, Peter Fitzpatrick said: “As far as I am concerned I didn’t interfere.”

Promotion scrap

The scrapping of promotion and relegation from the county leagues was another major bone of contention on the night. Glen Emmets delegate Joey Carolan asked on what basis the decision was taken mid-campaign.

Emmets won the Division 3A League title, but will not be promoted to Division 2 for next season.

Mr Carolan questioned the scientific basis for the decision, and said other counties that had high COVID rates had treated their competitions differently. He said in Meath for instance, they were able to run off 2020 competitions, yet Louth were pulling theirs. He called the situation in Louth farcical.

Wolfe Tones, another club adversely affected by the decision to cancel promotion, felt it was strange that the county board consulted with the HSE, but not with their own clubs. They questioned why some compromise couldn't have been reached, and they were supported in their comments by the Lannleire delegate.

It was revealed that at the Management Committee meeting, nine members voted in favour of the proposal to cancel promotion and relegation, and three voted against.

Several different options were discussed during the two-hour meeting, before the aforementioned proposal was put to members and passed.

But the board may not be drawing a line under the issue just yet. Both County Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick and Secretary Bob Doheny claimed they were the subject of personal abuse over the issue, while separate comments that had been made on social media may be the subject of further action.



No meetings

The lack of county board meetings during the COVID-19 crisis was also a bone of contention with accusations coming from the floor that the Management Committee had shown a lack of transparency.

O Raghallaigh’s delegate Robert McKenna said COVID-19 was no excuse as clubs had to run their business online for over 18 months and that the lack of meetings made it look like the management committee “had something to hide”.

However, Peter Fitzpatrick said the Management Committee felt that virtual meetings “didn’t work” and Tomas O hEochaidh agreed, stating: Virtual meetings are of little or no value. You can’t gauge an atmosphere, worthwhile debate cannot happen on a virtual platform.

Sean O’Mahony’s delegate Pat O’Brien noted that in relation to both meetings and the promotion and relegation issue, people need to remember that the Pandemic is not over.

"As far as I am concerned you (Managament) made a decision in the best interests of everyone and I have to say in our club we breathed a sigh of relief. We were going through a bad patch where we were tortured by injuries and then we got four COVID positives. We played away without those four players, but we were glad to be able to do that without worrying about relegation. The pandemic is still here and it’s not going anywhere for a while.”

New stadium

Louth GAA hope to jump another hurdle in its new stadium development project with the signing of a 999-year lease for a parcel of land on the stadium site owned by DkIT. Treasurer Aidan Berrill said the lease is due to be signed on September 28th and that will clear the way for a Large-scale Infrastructure Grant application in October or November. Work has been continuing on the site with an entrance added from Finnabair Industrial Estate next to the former Heinz building. Drainage work and burying of cables has also been undertaken.

O Raghallaigh’s delegate Robert McKenna felt it was strange that the County Board was spending money on a site that it didn’t yet fully own and later in the meeting he asked that it be put on record that a submission to the Louth County Development Plan seeking the re-zoning of Drogheda’s Gaelic Grounds was done without the knowledge of the O'Raghallaighs club itself.

He took issue with the County Board's involvement in the entire affair, and questioned their motives, given that the O Raghallaighs have a 150-year lease on the Ground and are “going nowhere”.

It was also confirmed that the submission to the Development Plan by County Treasurer Aidan Berrill, hadn't been approved by the County Management Committee.

Junior Championship

Clubs have called for upcoming Junior and U20 Championships to be run in a group stage format to give players in these grades more games.

It was claimed that many players who don’t make their club’s first team or that fall between minor (U17) and U20 have been training for months to play less than a handful of games.

A number of delegates including Michael Lambert (Dundalk Gaels), Michael Boylan (Naomh Mairtin) and Brendan McArdle (Roche Emmets) have urged the CCC the do everything possible to give this cohort games as the potential for players dropping out is huge.

Brendan McArdle said he would consider theses grades possibly even more important than senior at the moment, due to the impact of COVID on training and games for these players.

New CCC chairperson, Peter Sage, said they would speak to clubs and do its best to provide more games.

Not on a Saturday, please

The CCC’s decision to schedule Championship games on Saturday afternoons and early in the evening came under fire. Thomas McQuillan (Naomh Fionnbarra) and Kieran Maguire (Young Irelands) said games at 2.30 and 5.30 on a Saturday meant players had to take time off work.

Former CCC Chairman said the times had originally been set when the country was still in lockdown to allow LúTV to cover all games, but county PRO Mark Byrne later confirmed that only two or three games per weekend will be covered during the group stages. From the quarter-finals on they hope to stream every game.