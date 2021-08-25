Local riders in the medals at National Youth Cycling Championships

Ffion Dolan pictured crossing the line to win the Under 13 All- Ireland road race, closely followed by her sister Rhiannon finishing 5th in the Under 14 race.

Cuchulainn had a total of six riders competing in the national youth championships at the weekend in Gorey, Co. Wexford. The race started off with a time trial on a fast flat course. The results however have yet to be published due to technical difficulties with the timing system, so we still have our fingers crossed that we had some strong performances from the club.

The road race took place in the afternoon under horrendous conditions with torrential rain, thunder and lightning. This however was not enough to deter our young competitors.

First up was Michael O'Rourke taking part in his first ever national championships and he put up a brave performance finishing ahead of many more experienced riders in the under 11 race.

Callum McCaffrey was our sole representative in the boys under 14 event. Following a number of good results so far this year he was one of the pre-race favorites and he didn't disappoint as he finished second in the bunch to collect the bronze medal.

The rest of the Cuchulainn riders took part in the combined Under 13 and 14 girls race. Grace O'Rourke and Holly McCaffrey also made their debut at national level and both finished very strongly and almost helped the club to winning the team prize. Rhiannon Dolan continued to enjoy her run of success by finishing in 5th place in the under 14 race. The shock of the day however came from her younger sister Ffion, after she stormed home to win the Under 13 national title. Ffion has been making steady improvement following a training crash a little over a year ago, but her result was the big surprise of the day as she left all the race favourites in her wake.

Another local rider Rian McCrystal son of top local cyclist Bryan also created a stir when he won both the under 12 road race and criterium. Competing for Bellurgan Wheelers this is Rian's first year of competition and he is making quite a name for himself having never been beaten in an open event.

It was a very successful day overall for County Louth with six local riders collecting medals. In addition to the above Connor Murphy won the Under 14 road race, younger brother Daragh collected silver in the Under 11 road race and Joann Connor won the Under 13 girl criterium. With the time trial results yet to be announced local riders may still pick up another medal or two.

Louth medal winners at National Championship in Gorey, Co Wexford. L-R Callum McCaffrey, Rian McCrystal, Connor Murphy, Daragh Murphy, Joann Connor and Ffion Dolan.

