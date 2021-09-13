“It’s difficult to see how James Horan and his backroom team will lift the spirit to go again in 2022”

The myth of Mayo’s 70 year old curse remains intact following Tyrone’s fully merited five point victory in Saturday’s All Ireland final.

Mayo went into the eagerly awaited decider enjoying the support of thirty one counties but not for the first time, the westerners came up short on the big day.

As in the semi-final victory over Kerry, Tyrone were ruthless and clinical at the back which denied the Mayo attackers any time or space on the ball.

That intensity grew as the contest wore on and although Mayo were always within touching distance, they lacked the necessary composure in the final third of the pitch.

James Horan’s side created more than sufficient scoring opportunities over the 70+ minutes to win the game but their shot selection, composure and ability to get the right man on the final ball was severely hampered by their opponents defensive intensity.

Tyrone on the other hand found space easier to come by and crucially found the right man with the final ball.

Time and time again, especially in the first half, Darren McCurry was their go to outlet and the Edendork man had a hand in most of their 0-10 before the break.

Several gilt-edged goal chances were also spurned by Mayo including Ryan O’Donoghue’s second half penalty miss. That spot-kick clipping the outside of Niall Morgan’s upright is just another chapter in their long list of All Ireland final day misfortunes. Will they ever win it?

I’m not one for myths, fables or old wives tales but after so many years of bad luck you have to begin to wonder. Legend has it that a curse was placed on the team by an enraged priest after they failed to pay their respects to a funeral they passed in Foxford on the homecoming journey following their 1951 victory over Meath.

The story goes that Mayo would not win another All Ireland until all members of that team had died. Just one member of the 1951 team is still alive, full back Paddy Prendergast whose now aged 94 and lives in Kerry.

Mayo have now lost eleven All Ireland finals since 1951 and from 2004 alone they’ve agonisingly fallen at the final hurdle eight times.

And the manner of some of those defeats has been heartbreaking. From drubbings by Kerry in 2004 and 2006 to replays and single point defeats to Dublin in 2013 and 2017.

There is a huge amount of sympathy on offer to Mayo this morning but that will be of little solace to players, management and supporters as they travelled West over the weekend to endure another long and fruitless off season.

It’s difficult to see how James Horan and his backroom team will lift the spirit to go again in 2022.

No shocks or surprises

The local championship season kicked off at the weekend with action across each of the three grades.

Results by and large went pretty much as expected with perhaps St Marys narrow last gasp victory over St Mochtas being the only real talking point. Newtown Blues, Mattock Rangers and Dreadnots have all more or less guaranteed their playoff spots with weekend wins while OConnells and Geraldine’s face the prospect of relegation after shipping heavy defeats.

St Fechins signaled their intent in Intermediate with a thumping 6-18 to 1-07 win over Roche Emmets while there were also good wins for Hunterstown and Young Irelands. The real action and drama probably only begins over the next couple of weekend when teams face must win games.

The pick of the coming weekends action would appear to be on Sunday afternoon in Dowdallshill where former champions St Patricks take on last seasons beaten finalist St Marys.