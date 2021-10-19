‘It’s been a long time, 31 years in fact, since Cooley last tasted Championship success, and I should know...’

We were out of the country at the weekend so I didn’t see any live action from the championship semi-finals.

The weekend’s most eagerly-awaited contest, Newtown Blues and Naomh Mairtin, failed to materialise but there were still lots of talking points from the fixtures that went ahead.

In Junior I’d wrongly assumed that Na Piarsaigh would be too good for John Mitchels.

During the week as I was filling my car at a Dundalk filing station a well known local referee disagreed with my prediction for this fixture. He’d refereed the mid-Louth outfit on several occasions this season and said they’d improved with every outing. His prediction was that the NaPiarsaigh rearguard would struggle to contain the lively John Mitchels attack for the entire hour. I tip my hat to your superior knowledge.

The game was a tight one but the Mitchels eventually prevailed by the narrowest of margins.

The other Junior semi-final went the way of Glen Emmets and while the Tullyallen men didn’t have it all their own way, especially in the first half, they still had enough in the tank to overcome a spirited effort from Glyde Rangers. Glen Emmets now go into next Saturday’s final in Dunleer as strong favourites to land the Christy Bellew Cup, but they can’t afford to take John Mitchels for granted.

As was widely anticipated St Fechin’s secured their spot in the Intermediate decider with victory over Hunterstown at Ardee on Saturday. Based on their form this term I fancied their chances but was a little surprised by the wide margin of victory. 1-23 is a big tally to run up in any game, especially against a well organised outfit like Hunterstown.

In the other semi, my early season tip for the grade Kilkerley agonisingly came up just short. In what seemingly was a terrific game, two first half goals from Fearghal Malone and Enda O’Neill proved decisive as Cooley pipped their opponents on a scoreline of 2-11 to 1-13.

It’s been a long time, 31 years in fact, since Cooley last tasted championship success. I should know, I was on the wrong side of that 1990 SFC result. They won’t go into next Sunday’s final in the Clans as favourites but anything can happen in a final.

LuTV allowed me catch most of the St Marys/St Mochtas semi-final and while I’ve nothing to compare it with, the game was surely the pick of the weekend’s championship action.

There’s always been a great tradition of football in Louth Village but their current XV must be the best the area has ever produced.

Their victory in Haggardstown on Sunday afternoon was well deserved and although St Marys never once conceded defeat, you always felt St Mochta’s would hold on. Leading by five going into the final water break, you could sense the jitters setting in as they closed in on the finishing tape.

Ardee gave it everything to push for an equaliser but their efforts fell short. The flag and bunting makers have a busy few weeks ahead of them.

There was a real sense of anti-climax when news of the Newtown Blues/Naomh Mairtin postponement was announced on Friday at midday due to Covid-19 in the Blues’ camp.

Prior to the commencement of the club championships guidelines were put in place to deal with the possibility of a Covid-19 situation developing in any given club. Those guidelines were followed and the semi-final is now re-fixed for Bank Holiday Monday, October 25th.

The postponement merely heightens the anticipation levels for this eagerly awaited clash and will add even more spice to what should be a terrific contest.

Option B dead in the water

The GAA’s Special Congress takes place on Saturday where a vote will be taken on the restructuring of the football championship. The media has been full for weeks with commentary from all vested interests but despite the clamour for reform, in particular the league-championship format (Option B), change is unlikely.

Given the 60% majority required there would need to widespread canvassing of votes by influential parties in order for any change to occur. Recent comments over the weekend by Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy where he compared the Option B proposal to a Brexit-like change for the GAA means that any reform is almost dead in the water.