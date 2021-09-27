“If games go to form then we’ll see a repeat of the same four semi-finalists from 2020”

Despite being glued to the Ryder Cup for a large chunk of the weekend, I still managed to take in a game in each of the three adult championship competitions.

First up was the Intermediate Group B clash of Clans and St Kevin’s on Saturday evening at a fantastically turned out Stabannon. Chatting to my old team mate Pat Butterly before throw-in, he said a huge amount of voluntary work had been completed during the lockdown which has really transformed the mid-Louth venue.

St Kevins took full advantage of the pristine playing surface and raced into an early lead thanks mainly to the play of Lee Crosbie and Evan Maher. Trailing 2-9 to 0-5 at the break Clans battled hard in the third and fourth quarters to gain a foothold in the game but found Philipstown ‘keeper Josh Finlay in fine form.

St Kevins now face neighbours Hunterstown in next week’s quarter-finals while Clans have a relegation play-off date with Naomh Fionnbarra.

The remaining Intermediate quarter-finals, see favourites St Fechin’s play Oliver Plunketts, Kilkerley take on Sean O’Mahonys and Cooley face Young Irelands. O Raghallaighs play Roche in the other relegation play-ff.

I was in Drogheda’s Gaelic Grounds the following day for the midday clash of Glen Emmets and Lannleire in Group C of the Junior Championship. Both these clubs have lots of recent history together and both fancy their chances of going all they way in 2021.

There was very little between the teams over the course of a tough and physical hour of football with the Tullyallen men probably just about deserving of their narrow one-point victory. Don’t be surprised if the same two teams meet again in next month’s decider.

My final weekend destination was Shamrock Hill in Dunleer to see reigning Senior champions Naomh Martin take on Geraldines. The Jocks went into the contest as overwhelming favourites to progress as group winners and Fergal Reel’s men did not disappoint.

In probably the most one-sided championship game so far this season the 2020 Joe Ward Cup winners completely overwhelmed their opponents in a 4-16 to 0-04 drubbing. I’m not sure the victory will be of any benefit to Monasterboice as they go through to face an improving St Joseph’s in the last eight. It’s hard to know where the Haggardstown men go from here but they need to get their act together quickly for their upcoming relegation playoff with fellow strugglers Dundalk Gaels.

In what was the game of the weekend St Mochta’s narrowly edged out St Patricks 1-16 to 1-14 at Clan na Gael Park. I was tuned into Colm Corrigan’s radio commentary on the spin down to Dunleer and switched off with St Patrick’s in control and leading by two points at the final water break.

I was a little surprised, therefore, when news filtered through that St Mochta’s had turned it around in the final minutes. The Louth Vilage side progress to play Mattock in the quarter-finals while St Pat head for a relegation dogfight with O’Connells.

Elsewhere in the quarter-finals my fancy, Newtown Blues, were drawn against Dreadnots while St Marys take on St Brides. If games go to form then we’ll see a repeat of the same four semi-finalist from 2020.

Europe just have to hold hands up

In what turned out to be a bit of a procession during the final day singles session, the United States regained the Ryder Cup with a record 19-9 victory over Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Steve Stricker’s fresh faced team, the youngest American lineup in the history of the competition, dominated from the outset and led by an unprecedented 11-5 scoreline at the end of Day 2.

Sending out rookies in four of the first five singles matches, it was almost as if Stricker was delivering a message to the Europeans that this was the beginning of a new era for USA golf, a changing of the guard if you like.

Fittingly it was America’s youngest player Collin Morikawa who delivered the decisive blow when his tie with Viktor Hovland secured the half point needed to win back the trophy.

Despite Rory McIlroy’s first point of the week in the opening singles match against Xander Schauffele, Team USA painted the rest of the leaderboard red with the magical figure of 20 points looking a real possibility midway through the session. European veterans Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter however grabbed late wins to spare their teams blushes.

Offaly’s Shane Lowry came up short on Sunday against the inform Patrick Cantlay but he’ll have great memories of his first Ryder Cup experience following Saturday’s four-ball victory with Tyrrell Hatton. His winning putt on the 18th meant Europe tied the afternoon session 2-2 on Saturday giving his team a glimmer of hope for Sunday.

Much will be made of Pádraig Harrington’s decisions as captain of the European team, especially his pairings on Friday and Saturday. However sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and concede you were beaten by the better team.

I played a few holes in Baltray on Friday afternoon to get into the mood for the golfing weekend and while my golf was its usual ordinary self, the famous County Louth links was quite magnificent. There were plenty of locals enjoying the splendid conditions on Friday but it was also good to see a fair share of Americans teeing it up also.