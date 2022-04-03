Heartbreak for Dundalk as Cats shatter Towns Cup dream

Tupou Hifo of Dundalk is tackled by Padraig Mahon of Kilkenny during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Provincial Towns Cup Semi-Final match between Dundalk and Kilkenny at Naas RFC in Naas, Kildare. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dundalk’s Towns’ Cup dream was ended at Naas on Sunday as despite a brave, second half comeback, Dave Fearon’s team fell five points short at the semi-final stage.

It was an afternoon when fate transpired against the Mill Road men who dropped 13-0 behind and lost winger Derek Williams to a red card in the second period.

Several missed opportunities off the kicking tee didn’t aid Dundalk’s bid to retrieve the situation as Roy Stanley’s fourth quarter try gave Kilkenny - who will now meet Ashbourne in the decider - the impetus to see out the affair.

Ultimately, the locals will rue a slow start for the third Cup tie in succession. Jack Walsh and Hugh Corkery each crossed inside 20 minutes for Kilkenny and having missed both conversion attempts, the latter eventually found his range from a penalty to put the winners 13 clear.

It was almost a half an hour by the time Dundalk made attacking headway and their gradual pressure build paid off on the eve of the break when Dave Symes scored in the corner.

Trailing by eight at the change of ends, captain Tiernan Gonnelly broke through to breathe life into Dundalk’s challenge, touching down, and when Ultan Murphy contributed the extras, the minimum was in the difference as the strong Louth crowd found their voices.

However, Williams’ dismissal was a setback the Mill Road side never appeared likely to recover from, in spite of Kilkenny having a man sin-binned.

Stanley’s try and Corkery’s follow up preceded another Murphy miscue before the full-back made it a five-point game from a penalty with two minutes to go.

But try as they did, salvation wasn’t possible. A disappointing way to finish a strong Cup run that hardly makes up for Division 1A relegation.

Next season won’t get underway quickly enough.

Dundalk: Simon O’Shea, Sean Arrowsmith, Robert Farrell; Ben Mortimer, Enda Murphy; Eoin Sullivan, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly; Jack Hughes, Conor Hennessy; Leka Hifo, Dave Symes; Patrick Reilly, Derek Williams, Ultan Murphy. Reps: Stephen McGivern, Greg Whatley, Ryan McShane, Jonathan Williams, James O’Connell.

Kilkenny: Conor Dempsey, Ben Devlin, Drew Phelan; Wes Carter, Liam Phelan; Roy Stanley, Garry Dunne, David O’Connor; Jake Pratley, Jake McDonald; Jack Walsh, Joe Manuel; Podge Mahon, Hugh Corkery, Liam Caddy. Reps: Martin Leahy, Simon O’Hara, Shane O’Riordan, Aiden McDonnell, Lyndon Brannagan, Joe Moynihan, Ciaran Sutton.

Referee: David Williams.