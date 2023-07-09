Good turnout at round-robin doubles in aid of charity

There was a good turnout of members to witness some great performances in the fifth round of the charity round-robin doubles tournament last Thursday night under IIBA rules.

The first match out saw John Sheridan and Gertie Griffin play Eugene McKenna and Kathleen Devin, and the latter stamped their authority on the game in the early stages, taking the lead in the third end, going three up.

Meanwhile, John and Gertie showed great determination, getting back in contention in the game by securing the next two ends on the trot, cutting the tally down to one. Eugene and Kathleen turned the heat up on their opponents in the sixth end to increase their lead to three up.

It was John and Gertie who reasserted themselves in the penultimate end, putting heavy pressure on their opponents, but to no avail as Eugene and Kathleen defended their lead very well to run out comfortable winners.

Claire Woods and Brian Reilly took on John Hurley and Val Maguire. This game was a hard battle between these two teams, both showing great desire to put the first score on the board. It was John and Val who edged in front in the third end two up. But it was Claire and Brian who had other ideas as they battled in the best way possible, taking the next two ends on the spin, playing some lovely draw shots Jack high to square the match.

The latter continued their good fortune, getting the rub of the green in the sixth end getting their nose in front one up. However, John and Val didn’t panic and they remained confident that they would get something from the game, showing their creative skills, playing backhand draw shots into a packed head to clinch victory by three shots.

Eamon Griffin and Fintan McCarthy clashed with Lauren Dykstra (juvenile) and Tom Devin. The latter, who were playing decent bowls, took first blood, going one up after the first end. Meanwhile, Eamon and Fintan were living dangerously, not taking their opportunities but settled into the game in the third end to go two up.

The game ebbed and flowed throughout the next three ends with both teams playing superb bowls into the head, resulting in the match being all-square going into last end, with Eamon and Fintan leading the way, attacking the head in the final end with Lauren and Tom improving their performance with a great response, taking the game at the death by the narrowest of margins in a nail-biting finish by one shot. Eamon and Fintan were a bit unfortunate not to get something from the game.

Josephine Moran and Michelle Dykstra were pitted against Paddy Smith and Tony Winters. In this game of twists and turns, the latter looked the stronger of the two teams, edging into the lead after two ends one up. Josephine and Michelle were not taking this lying down and they improved their performance which gave them cause for optimism despite being one down in the third end to go three up.

Paddy and Tony were not happy in letting their opponents back into the game and hit back following sustained pressure from their opponent to cut the deficit down to one in the fourth end. Josephine and Michelle got their act together and regained their composure in the next end and showed great mental strength to take the lead two up. The ladies were high in confidence, getting their nose in front and continued their fine form in the last two ends, playing some superb bowls backhand and forehand to the Jack high, winning the game in fine style by five shots.

Jack Howell and Gabriel Mullen were up against Seán Donnelly, who played on his own, giving his opponent a three shot start because his partner was not available. There was no quarter asked or given between these three competitive players as they went head-to-head with Seán playing with four bowls.

It was honours even until the third end when Seán got his nose in front two up. Jack and Gabriel stayed positive, settling into the game, playing a combination of shots to the head, getting a wick of their opponent’s bowls in the fourth end to take the lead one up.

Seán fought gamely in the fifth end and turned the game in his favour by putting sustained pressure on Jack and Gabriel to go three up with two ends remaining. This was a wake-up call for his opponents to produce the goods, but to no avail as Seán made his intention clear, showing terrific drawing skills when needed and producing his best performance of the game to see off his two stubborn opponents in the last two ends by five shots in a tough encounter.

The last match of the night was between Sadie Campbell and Eddie Devin and Paddy Griffin. The latter was giving his opponents a three shot start as his partner was not available on the night. Meanwhile, Sadie and Eddie started the game like a steam train, playing out of their skin, backhand and forehand to the Jack, taking the first two ends on the bounce going four up.

However, Paddy was not a happy bunny, missing chances early in the game and clawed his way back into the match, weathering the storm in the third end, trimming the tally down to two shots.

The latter was playing a great deal better, showing real courage in going on the attack in the next two ends to go three up. Meanwhile, Sadie and Eddie were on the rails at this stage of the game after a great start, and settled into game once again to apply heavy pressure on Paddy in the sixth end to reduce the score down to one going into the penultimate end.

The last throw of the dice for Sadie and Eddie as the two skips went at strongly, playing great bowls under pressure as Paddy showed that little bit of extra experience in the drawing skills to secure the spoils by two shots in a hard-fought match.

Standout performers on the night were Brian Reilly, Eddie Devin, Seán Donnelly, Eugene McKenna, and Josephine Moran.

The time of play on Thursday night is 7-9pm. Competitive matches start at 7:30pm sharp.