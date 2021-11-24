Glen Emmets eyeing Leinster odyssey after impressive win over St Vincent’s

Glen Emmets 2-13

St Vincent’s 0-10

THE Glens are alive to the sound of music!

Louth standard-bearers Glen Emmets are on the scent of provincial glory after brushing aside the challenge of St Vincent’s in this opening round Leinster JFC tie at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

This was a really impressive showing from the Wee County champions as they set up a quarter final tie against Offaly representatives Clonbullogue. They led for virtually all of the way and turned on the style in the second half after holding a minimum 0-7 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

And the Tullyallen outfit had to do it the hard way as county star Conor Grimes was ruled out with an injury before the throw-in.

However they were always on the front foot against a St Vincent’s side that failed to fulfil their potential and were well below their best in this their first defeat of the year.

They did sparkle briefly in the second quarter during which they outscored their opponents five points to two to give themselves every chance going into the second half.

Black cards had a bearing as St Vincent’s played the majority of the second half with 14 but even with a full complement of players it is doubtful if the Ardcath men would have lived with Emmets in that second half hour.

The winners produced some excellent passages of play in that second half, culminating in a number of top class scores and their ‘tails were up’ long before the final whistle.

Overall St Vincent’s were never able to match the work rate or ball retention of Raymond Lambe’s charges who were capable of knocking over scores whenever they caught sight of the posts.

James Butler who had a big input in the first half kicked the opening score on two minutes and when Nigel Hand equalised from a free a minute later it was the only time the teams were level.

Ronan Grufferty pointed Emmets ahead and along with Butler began to create openings for further scores to stretch the lead 0-5 to 0-1 by the first water break.

Both wing forwards did serious damage in that early stage as St Vincent’s laboured, especially in attack where danger men Nigel Hand, Eric Callaghan and Patrick Arnold were forced to live on scraps.

Hand did have a goal chance on 11 minutes but Cathal Maguire got across to make a great block.

Butler’s third point increased the lead 0-6 to 0-1 before St Vincent’s enjoyed a purple patch during which Robert Tallon, Hand (two frees) Patrick Arnold and Ryan Hand pointed to bring their side right back into contention.

The intensity level dropped for a spell in the third quarter and the opening 10 minutes of the half produced just a single point from Eoghan Maguire.

St Vincent’s hopes suffered a blow when one of their best players Conor Harford was black carded on 41 minutes and Emmets took advantage with further points from Keelan O’Neill and Butler to forge into a 0-10 to 0-6 lead.

Substitute Tom Grimes added to that on 49 minutes and the game was up for the Meath men when another sub Tadhg Downey latched on to a great crossfield ball from Andrew Mooney to rattle the net and leave his side leading 1-11 to 0-6 and firmly in control.

With Ryan Hand also black carded St Vincent’s woes continued and O’Neill popped over a point and then provided the delivery for Evan English to bundle the ball to the net for a second goal on 56 minutes.

It took St Vincent’s a full 27 minutes to register a score in the second half, Thomas Field pointing a sideline kick and the east Meath side then added three further points to put a more respectable look on the scoreboard at the finish.

A minute’s silence was observed before the start in memory of the late Paul Ward.

GLEN EMMETS: Conor Kelly; David Bracken, Sam Kenny, Evan English 1-0; Cathal Maguire, Jamie Farnan, Robert Byrne; Sean Byrne, Keith Boylan; Ronan Grufferty 0-3 (1f), Andrew Mooney, James Butler 0-4; Eoghan Maguire 0-1, Cian Talbot, Keelan O’Neill 0-4 (1f). Subs: Tom Grimes 0-1 for Farnan (h-t), Tadhg Downey 1-0 for S Byrne (48), Luke McCarthy for Bracken (56), Alex Blakemen-Fowler for Mooney (58).

ST VINCENT’S: Evan Connor; John Corry, Davy Tallon, Mark Crawley; Gary Tuite, Ryan Hand 0-1, Conor Harford 0-1; Jack Byrne, Martin Fox; Robert Tallon 0-1, Eric Callaghan, Leo Corry; Eoghan Corry 0-1, Patrick Arnold 0-1, Nigel Hand 0-4f. Subs: Thomas Field 0-1 for J Corry (41), Stefan O’Neill for R Tallon (46), Conor White for D Tallon (51), Robert Lynch for Fox (55).

Ref: Darragh Byrne (Wicklow)