Wolfe Tones reach second Louth JFC semi-final in a row with thrilling victory over doughy Naomh Malachi

Wolfe Tones 1-17 Naomh Malachi 3-8

Wolfe Tones had waited 29 years to appear in a junior championship semi-final but now have their second in as many seasons to look forward to following Saturday night’s thrilling victory over Naomh Malachi in Darver.

Ultimately, Darren Moore’s men were the better side and had a far greater balance across the field, and in particular off the bench, as they pulled away from the doughy Shelagh natives midway through the second half.

But if the winners are going to get over the last four hurdle, they will need to shore up their defence and concede less scoring opportunities, especially those of the major variety. Cathal Bergin’s introduction did improve the situation in the full-back line, though they were continually pegged back by Malachi’s despite being evidently the superior.

The Reds were missing Conor Nicholson, Conor Begley, David Begley and Daniel Mulligan, all players who would have contributed reserves of energy that may have got Kevin Carragher’s team past the winning post. In their absence, they lacked pace in too many key areas and this cost them when it came to chasing the game.

Young Matty Campbell wasn’t having his most effective game of the championship but his withdrawal was surprising – and probably the wrong move – given his pace and movement could have caused Tones problems when Jamie Kelly and Paudie McLoughlin started to make inroads with bursts from deep.

Given the profile of player Malachi’s had in the mix, they were incapable of making the telling incisions or getting in behind the Tones backline. Indeed, each of their three goals were from punts into a danger zone which got more clogged as the match progressed, which was to the victors’ advantage.

The Drogheda side were sharp in the early exchanges and with Rory Taaffe, Jordan Duffy and man of the match Garrett Cooney finding the target, they moved four in front.

But Malachi’s had a greater goal threat and midfielder Paudie Moley sent a low effort whistling past the upright before, 14 minutes in, Ronan McElroy slotted the ball beneath Johnny Lynch for a green flag.

SHUCK OFF

Four points were traded subsequently, the pick of which flew off Duffy’s boot from the right wing, before Malachi’s struck for another major. McElroy took control of Kelly’s pass, shuck off his marker and played across for Darren Clarke to convert with the aid of a deflection.

But, to their regret, the underdogs were pegged back and four points in a row, split evenly either side of half-time, where it was 2-4 to 0-10, had Tones back in the lead and seemingly in a position to pull away.

Though Malachi’s struck again when Tiernan Gonnelly’s point effort dropped short with Collie Rooney beating Lynch to the punch. Within 30 seconds, however, Tones responded emphatically with Cooney rifling by Chris McCaughey.

The gap stood at five at one juncture before Malachi’s fought back as Rooney (2) and Clarke cut the gap to a brace with four minutes remaining. They had several other opportunities to shave the margin yet further but Jack Kirwan and Clarke were unable to take gilt-edged chances – and a fourth goal never appeared likely to materialise.

While Tones had to remain honest until full-time, their 18 scores to Malachis’ 11 tells its own tale, and most impressive was that their 1-17 tally was contributed to by nine different outfielders. That ability to convert will make them a difficult proposition for whoever they face in the next round, and possibly a more challenging XV than the one Glyde Rangers overcame 12 months ago.

WOLFE TONES: Johnny Lynch; Taidgh Rock, Alan Fanning, Adam Gartland; Liam Gaffney 0-1, Seán McQuail, Dwayne Leavy; Patrick Fanning 0-1, Mark Healy; Seán Flanagan, Garrett Cooney 1-4 (0-1f), Dean Haggins 0-1; Darren Weldon 0-2, Rory Taaffe 0-3 (1f), Jordan Duffy 0-3. Subs: Cathal Bergin for Gartland (29), Joe Comiskey 0-1 for Duffy (39), Chris Cudden for Haggins (47), Eoghan Brennan 0-1 for Weldon (52).

NAOMH MALACHI: Chris McCaughey; Seán McArdle, Kevin McShane, Stephen Burns; Seán Watters, Tiernan Gonnelly, Jamie Kelly; Paudie McLoughlin 0-1, Paudie Moley; Darren Clarke 1-0, Jason Clarke 0-2, Matty Campbell; Collie Rooney 1-4 (0-2f), Jack Kirwan 0-1, Ronan McElroy 1-0. Subs: Andrew Begley for Campbell (39), Michael McLoughlin for McElroy (50).

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets).