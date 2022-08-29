Wolfe Tones overpower Naomh Malachi in Louth junior championship

Wolfe Tones booked their place in the quarter-finals of the junior championship thanks to a comfortable win over Naomh Malachi at Stabannon on Friday evening.

Following their narrow win over Nicks in the opening round, Tones had a much more straightforward evening as they brushed aside the challenge of the Mals who were unable to mount any real challenge on the night.

Despite a poor start to the campaign, the Courtbane men can still qualify for the quarter-finals but will need results to go their way in the final series of games.

The Drogheda men took control of this encounter from the off and a brace apiece from Rory Taaffe and Chris Cudden had them on top before the Mals opened their account through Jamie Kelly.

Seán Flanagan, Emmet Judge and Liam Gaffney were also on target to extend the lead and just before the half-time whistle, Cudden found the back of the net to see his side lead by 1-10 to 0-3 at the break. Kelly and Shane Rogers accounted for the other two points of the half for the Mals.

The impressive Rory Taaffe knocked over the first point of the second half to extend the gap before the North Louth side found the back of the net through sub Keelan Conlon.

However, Tones regained control as Patrick Fanning, Eoghan Brennan, Niall Smith, Cudden and Judge all got in on the act as they finished up winners by an impressive 14 points.

WOLFE TONES: Seán McMahon; Tadhg Rock, Seán McQuail, Adam Gartland; Emmet Judge 0-2, Sam Kelly, Alan Fanning; Mark Healy, Seán Flanagan 0-1; Patrick Fanning 0-1, Garrett Cooney 0-1, Liam Gaffney 0-1; Chris Cudden 1-3, Niall Smith 0-1, Rory Taaffe 0-6. Subs: Jordan Duffy for Healy, Trevor Walsh for Gaffney, Eoghan Brennan 0-1 for Taaffe.

NAOMH MALACHI: Christopher McCaughey; Stephen Burns, Conor Begley, Aaron Mulholland; Donal Mulholland, Seán Gogarty, Ciarán Hughes; Kevin McShane, Jack Kirwan; Paul Burke, Shane Rogers 0-1, Mark Meegan; Jamie Kelly 0-2, Pádraig Moley, Collie Rooney. Subs: Keelan Conlon 1-0 for Burke, Michael McLaughlin for Meegan, Gary McShane for Rogers, James McShane for C Begley.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).