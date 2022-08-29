Louth

Wolfe Tones overpower Naomh Malachi in Louth junior championship

Wolfe Tones 1-17 Naomh Malachi 1-3

Chris Cudden was in form for Wolfe Tones as they overcame Naomh Malachi in Stabannon on Friday night. Expand

Wolfe Tones booked their place in the quarter-finals of the junior championship thanks to a comfortable win over Naomh Malachi at Stabannon on Friday evening.

Following their narrow win over Nicks in the opening round, Tones had a much more straightforward evening as they brushed aside the challenge of the Mals who were unable to mount any real challenge on the night.

