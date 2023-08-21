Wolfe Tones ease to Dowdallshill win to progress to Louth JFC quarter-finals as group winners

Wolfe Tones 3-18 Dowdallshill 0-6

Paddy McKenna, Dowdallshill gets his pass away despite the attention of Jordan Duffy, Wolfe Tones. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Wolfe Tones carried out their task impressively and secured top spot with a comprehensive victory over Dowdallshill in Ballybailie on Sunday afternoon.

A rare opportunity to provide some of their panellists some game time, while also boosting the confidence of others, it was more than a meaningless workout for Darren Moore and his backroom team.

All is not lost for the ’Hill, as they take on Cuchulainn Gaels over the road in Roche this weekend looking to save their season and extend it to the knockout stages.

Despite Seán Duffy and Dylan Curran’s best efforts, the Drogheda men camped inside Gerry Curran’s team’s half and set about finishing off the job early.

Top-scorer Rory Taaffe found the net and Chris Cudden rebounded another home. The corner-forward is showing form having rattled an early goal the week before against Gaels.

With the Tones leading by 2-8 to 0-2 at the short whistle, the second half yielded more punishment for the Dowdallers. Peter Hughes, in the sweeper position, could not stop Mark Healy surging forward to bury past Emmet O’Brien to complete the rout.

WOLFE TONES: Alan Sweeney; Taidgh Rock, Patrick Fanning, Seán McQuail; Liam Gaffney 0-2, Sam Kelly, Cathal Bergin; Garrett Cooney 0-2, Mark Healy 1-1; Eoghan Brennan 0-2, Jordan Duffy 0-1, Dwayne Leavy; Chris Cudden 1-0, Rory Taaffe 1-7, Darren Weldon 0-1. Subs: Adam Gartland for Rock, Dean Haggans 0-1 for P Fanning, Joe Comiskey 0-1 for Duffy, Rhys McGovern for Cudden, Seán McMahon for Leavy.

DOWDALLSHILL: Emmet O’Brien: Seán Duffy, Darragh Newman, Tommy Craig; John Spain, Paddy McKenna, Dylan McDonald 0-1; Jack McGailey 0-2, Paudie Murray 0-1; Keelan McGavisk, Gary Slevin, Donal Magennis 0-2; Peter Hughes; Rian Larkin and Dylan Curran. Subs: Cian Kieran for Craig (HT), Ridwan Bodunrin for McDonald (46).

REFEREE: Peter Hoey (Dundalk Young Irelands).