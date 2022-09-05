Wolfe Tones crush Cuchulainn Gaels’ Louth JFC title dream with ruthless display

Niall Smith scores a first half goal for Wolfe Tones against Cuchulainn Gaels' Seamus Quigley in Roche on Friday night. Picture: Ken Finegan

Wolfe Tones made light work of their championship group and breezed past Cuchulainn Gaels in Roche on Friday night to qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners.

The defeat was no doubt cruel on Gaels who looked set to join their opponents in the knockout stages for the second time in their short history.

However, the concession of two late goals and a victory for Naomh Malachi elsewhere ended the hopes of Paul Sharkey’s side, who missed out by seven points on score difference.

Tones led by 2-8 to no-score at half-time and matters got worse for the Omeath outfit after veteran goalkeeper Seamus Quigley had to be replaced after colliding with the butt of the post on the eve of the interval.

By that juncture, Jordan Duffy had already ignited his championship campaign with half of his side's tally – a sparkling 1-4. Throw in Niall Smith’s late first half effort and Emmet Judge’s efforts in the half back line, and Tones were purring.

There will be steeper tests ahead but under the tutelage of Martin Rice and Jay Finnegan, Tones’ graph is continuing to rise. Former Newtown Blues manager Darren Moore is also on the coaching ticket.

Jordan Loye single-handedly constructed a mini revival of sorts for Sharkey’s men but it was short-lived as competition for places on the winning side reared its head again. Substitute Trevor Walsh came off the bench with some aplomb, bagging the first of three second half goals.

Chris Cudden and Garrett Cooney hit the other two in the 3-2 unanswered scoring run in the final quarter which saw the Drogheda men make a statement ahead of the knockout fare.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Seamus Quigley; Callum Fearon, Seán Brennan, Brendan McKeown; Conall Donnelly, Martin Hynes, Peter Morgan; Mícheál McCabe 0-1, Seamus McCabe; Jordan Loye 1-2, Rammie Philips, Stephen Mullen; Cian McDonald, Brendan O’Hagan, Eoin McDonald. Subs: Ciarán Connolly for Quigley, Niall King for Mullen, Martin Ward for McKeown, Chris McQuaid for E McDonald, Francis O’Hagan for Philips.

WOLFE TONES: Sean McMahon; Adam Gartlan, Taidgh Rock, Danny Byrne; Emmet Judge 0-2, Sam Kelly, Alan Fanning, Patrick Fanning, Seán Flanagan; Liam Gaffney, Garrett Cooney 1-2, Chris Cudden 1-0; Darren Weldon 0-2 (1f), Niall Smith 1-1, Jordan Duffy 1-4. Subs: Mark Healy for Judge, Trevor Walsh 1-0 for Judge.

REFEREE: Peter Hoey (Dundalk Young Irelands).