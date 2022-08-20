Wolfe Tones’ cavalry settles Drogheda derby duel with St Nicholas

Chris Cudden was on the Wolfe Tones team that overcame neighbours St Nicholas in the JFC opener on Friday night. Picture: Colin Bell

Five points from the Wolfe Tones bench was the difference in this local derby win over cross-town neighbours St Nicholas in Dunleer on Friday night.

Substitutes Trevor Walsh and Eoghan Brennan landed a brace each in a run of four unanswered points midway through the second half. Tones trailed before the duo’s impact and when the game was needed to be won, Tones joint-managers Martin Rice and Jay Finnegan had the required arsenal to do so.

St Nicholas will come away from the game feeling like they left a win behind them and when Paudi Downey lashed over a lead point to make it 0-6 to 1-2 in the second half, the win very much looked to be on. However, Tones knuckled down and got over the line.

Facing his brother, Aaron, in the opposing team didn’t deter Sean Flanagan from opening the scoring and capped off the brighter Tones' start. The siblings ended up marking each other when Mark Healy went off before half-time.

Weldon extended Tones' lead with a free but despite dominating possession, the winners' wayward shooting and dogged Nicks defending was beginning to frustrate their attack. Andrew Starrs got to grips with Rory Taaffe and, at the other end, Fionn Meagher was growing into the game by the second.

Sam Reilly and Jimmy Murray were huge losses for Nicks on the night but Kubie Downey’s men hit three in a row to lead. Aaron Flanagan, impressive Caebhan Houshidari and Con Sheehan all finding the range with wing-back Rian Farrell having a hand in them all.

All that good work was undone in a flash when Taaffe rounded Starrs to lay off to the onrushing midfielder Alan Fanning to find the net and make it 1-2 to 0-4 at the interval.

Upon the resumption, Meagher was excellent, driving forward and finding the target, while Tones' shooting was leaving the door ajar for Nicks to take advantage. Downey struck the lead point from way out but with no further choice, Rice and Finnegan threw fresh legs into it.

Walsh and Brennan repaid the managers, while first half sub Jordan Duffy countered a vital point in between Meagher’s third and Flanagan’s second point in the finish.

Tones now march on with a view to topping the group and Nicks showed enough on the night to suggest a knockout round berth isn't beyond them.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finnegan; Stephen Finnegan, Andrew Starrs, Declan Heeney; Rian Farrell, Johnny Carter, Hayden Quinn; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan 0-2; Caebhan Houshidari 0-1, Fionn Meagher 0-3 (1f), Con Sheehan 0-1; Paudi Downey 0-1; Tadhg Martin, Philip Kirwan. Subs: Alex Reilly for Quinn (HT), Stephen Hodgins for Martin (55).

WOLFE TONES: Seán McMahon; Taidgh Rock, Kevin Brady, Seán McQuail; Dwayne Leavy, Sam Kelly, Alan Fanning; Mark Healy, Patrick Fanning 1-0; Chris Cudden, Seán Flanagan 0-1, Liam Gaffney; Niall Smith, Rory Taaffe, Darren Weldon 0-1 (f). Subs: Jordan Duffy 0-1 for Healy (30), Trevor Walsh 0-2 for Weldon (39), Emmet Judge for Cudden (43), Danny Byrne for Brady (46), Eoghan Brennan 0-2 (1f) for Taaffe (46).

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride's).